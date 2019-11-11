You are here

Home > Transport

Son of Philippine billionaire, Lucio Tan Jr, has reportedly died

Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - 2:18 PM

[MANILA] PAL Holdings Inc president Lucio "Bong" Tan Jr, son of Philippine billionaire Lucio Tan, died on Monday after collapsing while playing in a basketball game days earlier. He was 53.

The younger Mr Tan succumbed to brain herniation, the Philippine Star reported. He had entered a hospital on Saturday. PAL Holdings, the listed parent of Philippine Airlines Inc, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

"His untimely passing leaves a deep void in our hearts and our group's management team, which would be very hard to fill," his sister Vivienne Tan said in a statement, referring to him as "an elder brother whom we all relied on for advice, counsel and leadership." He's survived by his wife and two sons.

The sudden death of Lucio Tan Jr casts doubt over the leadership of the airlines to banking group, especially as he was seen as a potential successor to his father, said Rens Cruz, an analyst at Regina Capital Development Corp. His passing "will definitely add a layer of uncertainty," Mr Cruz said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 Lucio Tan Jr had taken over as president and chief operating officer at PAL Holdings on Oct 28. He was also the president of Tanduay Distillers Inc and Eton Properties Philippines Inc and a director of LT Group Inc and Philippine National Bank.

SEE ALSO

Billionaires' wealth falls for first time since 2015

Shares of LT Group, the holding company of the 85-year-old patriarch, fell as much as 1.8 per cent, while PAL Holdings rose 6.8 per cent in Manila trading on Monday.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

China's auto industry discusses ways to boost rural car sales: sources

Qantas pledges to slash emissions as number of environmentally conscious travellers grows

Nasa's experimental electric plane unveiled

Electric motorcycles ride to rescue in fuel-short Cuba

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Government to inject S$100m to help train rail workers, easing operators' cost burden

BREAKING

Nov 11, 2019 02:13 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong protests shut bank branches as dealmakers keep working

[HONG KONG] Banks temporarily shut some branches in Hong Kong near flare-ups in pro-democracy protests Monday after...

Nov 11, 2019 02:01 PM
Real Estate

Oei Tiong Ham Park GCB in District 10 up for sale with S$23m guide price

A GOOD class bungalow (GCB) located at Oei Tiong Ham Park – a designated GCB area – is up for sale via auction with...

Nov 11, 2019 01:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.63% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Monday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index down 0.63...

Nov 11, 2019 01:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp buys remaining 30% stake in gas unit from Temasek's Seletar

SEMBCORP Industries (SCI) on Monday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sembcorp Utilities (SCU) has...

Nov 11, 2019 01:19 PM
Banking & Finance

Indonesia central bank expects rupiah at average 14,000 to 14,400 vs US dollar in 2019

[JAKARTA] The Indonesian rupiah currency is seen trading at an average of 14,000 to 14,400 per US dollar this year...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly