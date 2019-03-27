You are here

Home > Transport

South America resists electric vehicles as local fuels remain in favour

Wed, Mar 27, 2019 - 8:06 AM

[SAO BERNARDO DO CAMPO, Brazil] Meeting in Brazil this week, auto executives from Toyota to GM talked up traditional fuel sources like ethanol, natural gas and diesel, underlining how South America's protected auto market is likely to resist a broader global move towards electric vehicles for years to come.

Even as automakers revamp their global businesses to focus on electric cars in Europe, North America and Asia, executives who oversee production in Brazil and Argentina are still prioritising internal combustion engines - in part because of subsidies for locally plentiful fuels.

"The future of Argentina's energy is natural gas," said Cristiano Rattazzi, who heads the country's unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, as well as its automakers trade group. He added that diesel fuel, out of favour in much of the world, also still has potential in Argentina.

Argentina's natural gas production is expected to increase dramatically as foreign oil companies and state-owned YPF pour investment into Vaca Muerta, one of the world's largest shale gas reserves.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Aurelio Santana, executive director of Brazil's auto trade group, had similar things to say about ethanol, which powers many of Brazil's cars.

"It's very important that the government supports investments in research and development involving ethanol," Mr Santana said. "We need to maintain what we already have here."

The desire to stick to what they know underscores the political sway of local energy producers.

Recently, Brazil's legislature issued a series of tax incentives, dubbed Rota 2030, which offer significant benefits to car makers who choose to invest in ethanol research.

The event took place in Sao Bernardo do Campo, the historic home of Brazil's auto industry, which is still reeling from the shock earlier this year that Ford Motor would be shutting its plant in the city.

DIPPING TOES IN

Toyota Motor Corp is so far the only automaker to announce that it plans to make even a hybrid model in South America, featuring an engine that can run on electricity or either pure ethanol or gasoline.

"It's the best solution for our region," said Celso Simomura, vice-president for Toyota's Brazil operation.

General Motors earlier this month announced an investment of 10 billion reais (S$3.49 billion) in Brazil over the next five years, but none of that will go to electric cars, said Carlos Zarlenga, GM's chief for South America.

GM will start importing electric vehicles this year to test the market, he added, but there are no plans yet to build them domestically.

Volkswagen AG's top executive for South America and the Caribbean, Pablo Di Si, said the German automaker was going to import six electric or hybrid models to Brazil by 2023. But he also said there were no plans to produce them locally.

"In Latin America, we need to consider all the caveats," Mr Di Si said, pointing to the lack of a legal framework for electric vehicles and not enough charging infrastructure. Volkswagen wants to sell 1 million electric vehicles globally by 2025.

Fiat's Rattazzi was confident that the old ways would survive in South America in the medium term.

"In 2030," he predicted, "the combustion engine will still have a place."

REUTERS

Transport

Boeing 737 Max makes emergency landing during US transfer: FAA

Boeing holds test flights for 737 Max fix: sources

DBS and SIA tie-up across various digital platforms

Congestion pricing in Manhattan close to approval

Keeping the same crew on one ship can boost efficiency

Airbus secures US$35b China deal in new blow to Boeing

Editor's Choice

BT_20190327_DBSCHINA_3734959.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few

fact.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics, precision engineering still dragging down factory output

bv_2x.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Braddell View's enbloc success may hinge on creative use of site

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
3 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain
4 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
5 oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

Must Read

BT_20190327_DBSCHINA_3734959.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Banking & Finance

Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few

BT_20190327_SOREAL_3734978.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Real Estate

Real-estate players tapping proptech to boost customer experience

BT_20190327_SIAS_3735041.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias chief questions PUB on Tuaspring in open letter

fact.jpg
Mar 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics, precision engineering still dragging down factory output

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening