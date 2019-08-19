You are here

South Korea activist fund KCGI eyes stake in Asiana Airlines

Mon, Aug 19, 2019 - 9:50 AM

[SEOUL] South Korea's activist fund KCGI, the No 2 shareholder in the parent company of Korean Air Lines, is interested in buying rival carrier Asiana Airlines, KCGI chief executive officer Kang Sung-boo told Reuters on Monday.

KCGI is in talks with several local and overseas entities to form a consortium to join the bidding for Asiana Airlines, which is expected to receive initial bids on Sept 3, Mr Kang said, without elaborating further. 

