You are here

Home > Transport

South Korea probes adequacy of Hyundai's Kona EV recall after new fire: ministry official

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 12:18 PM

nz_kona_260173.jpg
A Hyundai Motor Kona electric vehicle caught fire last week in the first-ever known case of a recalled Kona catching fire, prompting authorities to investigate the adequacy of the recall, a South Korean transport ministry official said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] A Hyundai Motor Kona electric vehicle caught fire last week in the first-ever known case of a recalled Kona catching fire, prompting authorities to investigate the adequacy of the recall, a South Korean transport ministry official said.

A series of fires prompted mass recalls of Hyundai's best-selling Kona EV in South Korea in October.

The latest Kona fire, on Saturday in the city of Daegu, is among 11 reported so far in the country. But this incident was different as it was the first Kona EV to catch fire after undergoing the recall process, the official said on Tuesday.

In South Korea, Hyundai has recalled 25,564 Kona EVs built during September 2017 to March 2020 due to the risk of short circuit possibly caused by faulty manufacturing of its high-voltage battery cells.

Recalled Kona EVs in South Korea get software updates and some receive battery replacements after inspection.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The recalled Kona that caught fire had only received a software update but no battery replacement, the official said on condition of anonymity as he is not allowed to speak to media.

Korea Automobile Testing & Research Institute, which has been investigating the fires, is now looking into the adequacy of Hyundai's voluntary recall process, the official and an institute official said.

Hyundai did not have an immediate comment.

Hyundai is expected to launch a new electric vehicle, the Ioniq 5 - its first model using a new EV-only platform - next month.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Apple's hardware chief leaves post for unnamed new project

EV charging firm FreeWire closes funding round from Riverstone

ANA says domestic routes to be main earnings source in FY2021

Cathay Pacific warns of capacity cuts, higher cash burn

Idle supertankers about to be junked on Asian beaches

Indonesia seizes tankers over alleged illegal oil transfer

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 26, 2021 12:05 PM
Energy & Commodities

Union lauds Biden action on slaughter speeds industry calls safe

[CHICAGO] A major food workers' union praised President Joe Biden for withdrawing a rule that would have...

Jan 26, 2021 11:59 AM
Government & Economy

Las Vegas plans to reopen schools as suicide fears grow

[LOS ANGELES] Las Vegas schools are planning to reopen within weeks as anger and concerns grow over US student...

Jan 26, 2021 11:56 AM
Government & Economy

Britain to help other countries track down coronavirus variants

[LONDON] Britain will share its genomic sequencing capabilities with other countries to help quicker identify new...

Jan 26, 2021 11:47 AM
Technology

Listen-in social network Clubhouse readies for the masses

[SAN FRANCISCO] Invite-only audio social network Clubhouse is readying to let in the masses with the help of a fresh...

Jan 26, 2021 11:41 AM
Technology

Apple's hardware chief leaves post for unnamed new project

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple Inc said top hardware executive Dan Riccio is stepping down from his role to lead a new...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, ARA Logos, Keppel Reit, MLT, Parkway Life Reit

'This is not normal': Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles

Isetan could pay dearly for dragging its heels on sale of Wisma Atria space

Don't be too fast to dismiss Singapore tech manufacturing stocks

Tencent's US$251b jump in value triggers frenzy in shares, options

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for