South Korean prosecutors raided Korean Air Lines' headquarters over suspected embezzlement and breach of trust by members of its owning family, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday.

[SEOUL] South Korean prosecutors raided Korean Air Lines' headquarters over suspected embezzlement and breach of trust by members of its owning family, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday.

A Korean Air spokesman said an investigative team was at the headquarters. A prosecution spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.

REUTERS