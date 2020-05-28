SpaceX-Nasa crewed mission postponed due to bad weather

SpaceX's landmark launch to the International Space Station was postponed on Wednesday due to poor weather with around 20 minutes to go until takeoff.

[KENNEDY SPACE CENTRE, United States] SpaceX's landmark launch to the International Space Station was postponed on Wednesday due to poor weather with around 20 minutes to go until takeoff.

"Unfortunately, we are not going to launch today," SpaceX launch director Mike Taylor told Nasa astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

The next launch window is on Saturday.

AFP