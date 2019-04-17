You are here

Home > Transport
STRAIT TALK

Stamping out corruption in the maritime sector

The Maritime Anti-Corruption Network aims to eliminate all forms of maritime corruption with the support of ICS and IMO
Wed, Apr 17, 2019 - 5:50 AM

ABOUT 50 years ago, I was a cadet on a ship picking up the pilot before proceeding up a major river in...well it doesn't matter where. The salient point is that the pilot rushed to the bridge and ordered "stop engine". The captain, not surprisingly, enquired why the pilot had given that order.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT parent defaults on loan

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
4 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
5 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Apr 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations

BT_20190417_VISTB_3755961.jpg
Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

7-ha Jurong tourism playground among moves to fend off rivals

Apr 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Jurong tourism site set to tax developers' creativity

Apr 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS, OCBC private bank AUM buck industry slide: survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening