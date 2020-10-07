You are here

Home > Transport
VIRUS OUTBREAK: REIGNITING AIR TRAVEL

Standard testing protocols the way to open borders: Airbus Asia-Pac chief

Iata also calls for testing before departure; imposing quarantine requirements only discourages travel demand in the same way that border closures do, it adds
Wed, Oct 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

BT_20201007_NRAIRBUS7_4272525.jpg
Singapore can lead by example and bring down barriers by working with countries in the region where the rate of infection is low such as Japan, Australia and New Zealand, said Anand Stanley of Airbus.
PHOTO: AIRBUS

Singapore

AMID restrictive border closures within the Asia-Pacific, there needs to be a shift away from such closures and quarantines towards standard testing protocols to restore travel, according to Anand Stanley, president (Asia-Pacific) for Airbus.

"The Asia-Pacific region has...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 7, 2020 05:50 AM
Garage

M1, Safra among big retailers with payments disrupted due to Wirecard's exit

TELCO M1 and Safra are among some of Wirecard's former merchants experiencing disruptions to their payment services...

Oct 7, 2020 12:38 AM
Transport

Apple announces 'speed' event next week, new iPhones expected

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple said on Tuesday it would hold a special event on Oct 13, which most analysts believe will be...

Oct 7, 2020 12:28 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says he feels great, looking to debate Joe Biden next week

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said he feels "great" and is looking forward to debating Joe Biden next week....

Oct 7, 2020 12:22 AM
Banking & Finance

Walmart to sell Medicare plans in latest healthcare push

[WASHINGTON] Walmart said on Tuesday it would sell Medicare insurance plans in 50 states and Washington DC through...

Oct 7, 2020 12:20 AM
Consumer

iPhone makers win nod for US$143b India manufacturing plan

[NEW DELHI] Major iPhone assemblers for Apple were among 16 companies that won approval to manufacture products in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

No overseas December holidays this year as borders stay mostly shut: Ong Ye Kung

Broker's take: DBS says 'relook 2020 winners', reduce exposure to supermarkets, glove makers

Pandemic has renewed push to future-proof Singapore

Temasek to set up asset management group Seviora with S$75b AUM

SPH Reit posts H2 DPU of 1.04 cent after distribution deferment, capital allowance

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for