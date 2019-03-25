Stricken Norwegian cruise liner reaches port: media

A cruise liner that ran into trouble in stormy seas off Norway reached port under its own steam Sunday after hundreds of passengers were winched to safety by helicopter in a spectacular rescue operation, TV images showed.

Escorted by tugboats, the Viking Sky arrived at the port of Molde at around 4:15 pm (1515 GMT). Nearly a third of its 1,373 passengers and crew had already been airlifted off the ship after it lost power along a stretch of Norwegian coastline notorious for shipwrecks.

AFP