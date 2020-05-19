You are here

Subaru braces itself for Covid-19 impact after full-year profit rises

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

SUBARU on Monday posted a 15.7 per cent rise in annual operating profit in the year that ended in March as it recovered from a raft of product recalls last year, but warned that sales of its cars would take a hit from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Profit rose to 210.3...

