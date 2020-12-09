You are here

Home > Transport

Suspected Covid-19 case on Royal Caribbean cruise to nowhere, ship returns to Singapore mid-sail

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 7:17 AM

nz_cruise_091220.jpg
Royal Caribbean cruise ship Quantum of the Seas has turned back on day three of a four-day cruise to nowhere due to a suspected Covid-19 case on board.
ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

[SINGAPORE] Royal Caribbean cruise ship Quantum of the Seas has turned back on day three of a four-day cruise to nowhere due to a suspected Covid-19 case on board.

The ship's captain made an announcement over the public announcement system at about 2.45am on Wednesday (Dec 9), informing...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

France's next-generation aircraft carrier will be nuclear-powered: Macron

Vaccine logistics can give air cargo sector a much-needed shot in the arm

CCCS seeks public views on SIA, Vistara's proposed commercial cooperation

Brazilian airline Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX

Safety@Sea event highlights initiatives to facilitate crew changes

Mercedes sells French car plant to billionaire Ratcliffe's Ineos

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 9, 2020 07:21 AM
Government & Economy

French prosecutors seek prison term for Sarkozy in graft trial

[PARIS] Prosecutors in the graft trial of French ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday called for him to be...

Dec 9, 2020 07:13 AM
Government & Economy

Pentagon pick shows Biden tapping Washington's 'revolving door' for aides

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden didn't go far for his choice of defence secretary: former army general...

Dec 9, 2020 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

Biden taps General Lloyd Austin as first Black Pentagon chief

[WILMINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden named retired army general Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defence on...

Dec 9, 2020 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Trump signs vaccine decree after questions raised on supply

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump announced a decree on Tuesday aimed at granting Americans priority access to...

Dec 9, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Venice under water as complex dam system fails to activate

[VENICE] Venice's St Mark's Square was under water on Tuesday after a newly installed system of mobile artificial...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MAS awards qualifying full bank licence to China Construction Bank

Some DBS users, GrabFood riders hit by glitches in their apps

Construction firms worry about margins as cost of labour rises

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, SIA, Sabana Reit

Broker's take: DBS says Medtecs a 'buy' on high margins even after pandemic

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for