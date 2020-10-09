You are here

Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo to end pandemic furlough schemes

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 5:04 PM

[STOCKHOLM] Truckmaker AB Volvo is ending all its short-time working schemes in Sweden effective immediately, Swedish public service television SVT reported on Friday.

Some 20,000 Volvo staffers in Sweden have been affected by the furloughs to some extent, introduced as market demand plunged amid the pandemic, but activity across Volvo's main markets has rebounded since the spring.

"What is happening is that we choose not to apply for a new period of furlough support from August 31 from the Agency for Economic and Regional Growth," a spokesperson told Reuters in an e-mail.

REUTERS

