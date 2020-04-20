You are here

Home > Transport

Sydney Airport secures A$850m debt facilities as traffic plunges

Mon, Apr 20, 2020 - 8:25 AM

YM-sydairport-200420.jpg
Australia's Sydney Airport Holdings on Monday said it secured additional bank debt facilities worth A$850 million (S$768 million) to weather the massive slump in passenger traffic due to the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Australia's Sydney Airport Holdings on Monday said it secured additional bank debt facilities worth A$850 million (S$768 million) to weather the massive slump in passenger traffic due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Provisional data for the first 16 days of April showed the airport operator's international passenger traffic plunging 96.1 per cent, with domestic passenger traffic tanking 97.4 per cent, according to the company's statement.

Sydney Airport and Sydney Airport Trust 1, which together form the Sydney Airport Group, said it would not declare interim distributions for the half-year ending June 2020, against a total of 19.5 cents per security declared last year.

The airport operator is also targeting a 35 per cent reduction in operating costs for 12 months starting April 1 to cushion the impact of lower activity seen due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has, as of Sunday, killed 71 in Australia and infected nearly 6,600 people.

With the new facilities, Sydney Airport said it now has combined liquidity of A$2.8 billion and is targeting capital investment of between A$150 million and A$200 million for a year starting April 1.

SEE ALSO

Technical fault grounds flights at Sydney airport

"We remain confident in the strength of our balance sheet and liquidity position, but we will continue to tightly manage liquidity and operating and capital expenditure to reflect the significant reduction in passenger traffic at the airport," said chief executive officer Geoff Culbert.

The operator announced a 20 per cent reduction in the chief executive's fixed remuneration for three months until June 30, while other directors also agreed to a 20 per cent reduction to their fees over the same period.

In March, total traffic fell 45.1 per cent to 2 million passengers, while international traffic tanked almost 48 per cent to nearly 700,000 passengers from a year earlier.

REUTERS

Transport

Hand gel at bus stops among post-lockdown measures for Paris

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Virgin Australia gets A$200m Queensland lifeline offer

Virus sends Changi passenger numbers down 70% in March

AirAsia, Malaysia Airlines merger an option as Covid-19 hits industry: Malaysia minister

Ford warns of US$2b quarterly loss as coronavirus outbreak hammers sales

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 20, 2020 08:22 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's March exports fall 11.7% y-o-y: MOF

[TOKYO] Japan's exports fell 11.7 per cent in March from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on...

Apr 20, 2020 08:18 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Monday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday after sharp rallies last week on hopes for a phased reopening of the US...

Apr 20, 2020 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

Jordan postpones public sector wage hikes to ease financial pressure

[AMMAN] Jordan will delay public sector pay increases earmarked in the country's 2020 budget until the end of the...

Apr 20, 2020 07:08 AM
Technology

Facebook to introduce gaming app on Monday: NYT

[BENGALURU] Facebook Inc is planning to launch a gaming mobile app on Monday focused mainly on live game streaming...

Apr 20, 2020 07:06 AM
Banking & Finance

Brazil state bank to finalise aid for auto, airline, energy industries in May

[SAO PAULO] Brazil's state-controlled development bank BNDES expects to finalise aid packages for companies in the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.