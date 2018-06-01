You are here

Home > Transport

Sydney Airport targets India as next key market

Fri, Jun 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180601_YPMARKET1_3457713.jpg
Tourism Australia describes India as being "underserved" in terms of aviation links although it is the eighth-biggest source country for travellers to Australia.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Sydney

SYDNEY Airport Holdings, a major beneficiary of China's outbound tourism boom, is targeting India as the next big international growth market, its CEO said on Thursday.

Australia's biggest airport has non-stop services to 17 cities in mainland China, up from three a decade ago. The number of Chinese passengers has trebled over that period, contributing to strong earnings growth for the airport operator.

In contrast, there is only one direct link between Sydney and India - an Air India service that operates five days a week from New Delhi. This is despite the fact that India is the eighth-biggest source country for travellers to Australia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Spending by Indian tourists, many of whom connect at Asian hubs like Singapore and Kuala Lumpur before reaching Australia, rose 16 per cent to a record A$1.4 billion (S$1.42 billion) in 2017.

"Our history and experience tells us if you put a direct flight on, you unlock that latent demand," Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert told Reuters in an interview on Thursday. "And so we see the opportunity for a number of the other major cities in India, places like Mumbai and Bangalore."

Tourism Australia describes India as being "underserved" in terms of aviation links.

Mr Culbert said during a visit to India this month he met with several airlines to discuss adding services to Australia, offering financial incentives packages for the first year to ensure the flights would be viable.

"Interestingly they are not talking about 'do I put on a new route to Sydney versus Melbourne, or Sydney versus Brisbane?'.

"They are deciding between a route to Sydney versus another daily service to London which they know is a proven route. So we have to make sure we are providing the most competitive products to encourage them to fly down," he said.

Indian airlines IndiGo, SpiceJet Ltd and Vistara have been examining widebody jet orders that could allow them to compete against rivals Air India and Jet Airways on lengthier international routes, including to Australia.

Tourism Australia, the country's tourism marketing organisation, is also targeting India as a key growth market as the Australian economy shifts increasingly from commodities exports towards services like tourism and education. REUTERS

Transport

It's downhill for airline profits as fuel prices creep higher

No takers for Air India; govt's terms too onerous

More than half of US drivers killed 'had drugs in system'

Tesla denies autopilot feature engaged in Brussels car crash

South Korean prosecutors raid Korean Air headquarters: Yonhap

Buffett said to have offered Uber US$3b but talks crumbled

Most Read

1 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
2 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
3 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
4 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
5 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180601_WORKER2_3457587.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

NWC recommends monthly wage hikes of S$50 to S$70 for those earning up to S$1,300

Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

Mapletree Investments' Patmi up 39% at S$1.96b for FY17/18

BT_20180601_PMLEE_3457760.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

India and Singapore move to deepen economic cooperation in startups and innovation

BT_20180526_LEAD_IN_3448098.jpg
May 26, 2018
Brunch

The future of money

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening