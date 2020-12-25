You are here

Home > Transport

Taiwan fines Eva Air NT$1m after pilot blamed for Covid-19 infection

Fri, Dec 25, 2020 - 11:00 AM

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's Transport Ministry on Thursday fined Eva Airways NT$1 million (S$47,300) after the government blamed one of its pilots for a rare locally transmitted case of Covid-19 because he failed to follow disease prevention rules.

Taiwan had until this week not reported domestic...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 25, 2020 10:35 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold gains on stimulus hopes, muted US dollar after Brexit deal

[BENGALURU] Gold prices rose in holiday-thinned trade on Thursday as investors remained optimistic over US stimulus...

Dec 25, 2020 10:15 AM
Life & Culture

Football: Sunderland AFC announces takeover deal with 22-year-old Louis-Dreyfus

[SUNDERLAND] League One (third-tier) side Sunderland Association Football Club announced on Thursday that an...

Dec 25, 2020 09:55 AM
Government & Economy

Americans give to charity like never before amid pandemic

[MICHIGAN] Hundreds of cars line up before dawn on weekly distribution days for the Forgotten Harvest's partner food...

Dec 25, 2020 09:35 AM
Stocks

Interest in Nikkei 225 options drops to decade low after 2020 rally

[TOKYO] The market's interest in trading options on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average has dropped to its lowest in more...

Dec 25, 2020 09:32 AM
Technology

Cyberpunk 2077 maker CD Projekt sued by investor over botched launch

[LOS ANGELES] CD Projekt, the Polish video-game publisher of Cyberpunk 2077, was sued by an investor who claims the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

For Singapore property investors, overseas lure will continue

Thailand's new e-ferry service a step towards greener transport

Brexit deal fuels sterling while global stocks edge higher ahead of holiday

Marina Bay Sands caught in net of whales and murky waters of third-party transfers

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Keppel, SATS, ARA Logos, AMTD

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for