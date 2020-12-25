Taiwan fines Eva Air NT$1m after pilot blamed for Covid-19 infection

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[TAIPEI] Taiwan's Transport Ministry on Thursday fined Eva Airways NT$1 million (S$47,300) after the government blamed one of its pilots for a rare locally transmitted case of Covid-19 because he failed to follow disease prevention rules.
Taiwan had until this week not reported domestic...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes