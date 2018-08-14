You are here

Home > Transport

Tencent-backed Chinese EV maker seeks US$1.8 Billion US IPO

Tue, Aug 14, 2018 - 3:14 PM

doc71g3v138g6b136onjcf0_doc71g2dg3es4l16vo59mpy.jpg
NIO Inc., the electric-car maker backed by technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd., filed for a US$1.8 billion initial public offering, becoming the first Chinese automaker to seek a listing in the US as it gears up to compete against the likes of Tesla Inc. Visitors check NIO ES8 (above) displayed during a media preview of the Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing, China

[SINGAPORE] NIO Inc., the electric-car maker backed by technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd., filed for a US$1.8 billion initial public offering, becoming the first Chinese automaker to seek a listing in the US as it gears up to compete against the likes of Tesla Inc.

The company applied to list its American depositary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NIO, and the US$1.8 billion registration amount is a placeholder to calculate filing fees.

NIO and other Chinese electric-car makers are raising money to develop new products and fund an expansion as the world's biggest automobile market signals a shift to battery-powered vehicles in a bid to cut pollution and reduce dependence on imported oil. That technology drive has spawned a clutch of startups from China, all wanting to take on legacy carmakers and Tesla, whose owner Elon Musk is considering taking the company private.

The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JP Morgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Deutsche Bank AG, Citigroup Inc., Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS Group AG.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tesla in China

The Chinese company's move to sell shares in the US comes at a time when Musk is busy setting up a gigafactory in Shanghai to tap a market where the government is promoting new-energy vehicles with incentives to buyers. The billionaire has said he plans to take the money-losing company private at US$420 a share, valuing Tesla at $82 billion.

NIO, founded by William Li and a group of other internet entrepreneurs, started selling its first vehicle, the ES8 SUV, in December, three years after the company was founded. The vehicle comes with a price tag of US$65,000 before incentives.

NIO, formerly known as NextEV, is among several startups to have sprouted in China after the introduction of incentives. In January, Byton, a Nanjing-based company started by former BMW AG executives, became the first Chinese automaker to hold a large-scale unveiling at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Others like WM Motor Technology Co. and XPeng Motors, backed by funding from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., are also developing new models.

NIO's founder Li, also known as Li Bin, said he plans to transfer 50 million shares, accounting for about one-third of shares he owns in the company, to a trust at an "appropriate time in the future," he said in a letter in a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Li will retain voting rights to the stock while NIO users will discuss and propose how to use "economic benefits from these shares, through certain mechanisms to be implemented in the future," he said.

The EV maker counts Baillie Gifford & Co. and Hillhouse Capital among its investors. NIO is sufficiently funded for its operations and mass-production plans, Li said earlier this year.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

South Korea bans recalled BMWs from streets pending safety inspections

Thai court delays decision on taking up case against Airports of Thailand, King Power

Electric car bets boosting nickel demand, Nornickel says

SpaceX vows manned flight to space station is on track

Musk says working with Silver Lake, Goldman on proposal to take Tesla private

Chinese electric vehicle sharing firms in US$730m growth drive

Editor's Choice

2018-05-24T143143Z_1136805536_RC1B17EE4CB0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Tighter monetary policy still on the cards as core inflation climbs

JAPAN-STOCKS-073410.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia markets skid on Turkish turmoil; analysts downplay contagion fears

BT_20180814_KRHOTEL14YPVN_3530724.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Real Estate

Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m

Most Read

1 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
2 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
3 PayNow Corporate launched today
4 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
5 Singapore stocks fall back on double whammy of Turkey crisis, Q2 GDP miss
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file71fx5898c7s10ukofka6.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Vienna replaces Melbourne as world's most liveable city; Singapore slips back behind Hong Kong

Olam International's headquarters at Marina One, Singapore_preview (1).jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Boustead Singapore, Olam, Wilmar, Golden Agri, Bumitama Agri

nz-propnex-140818.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

PropNex strikes master franchise deal in Vietnam, takes 25% stake in franchisee

2018-05-24T143143Z_1136805536_RC1B17EE4CB0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Tighter monetary policy still on the cards as core inflation climbs

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening