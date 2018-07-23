You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla asks suppliers for refunds to help profit, WSJ reports

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 4:45 PM

doc714twqze6qv845ucjc_doc713mjw4c7pc3kipf2o9.jpg
Tesla Inc asked some suppliers to return a portion of its payments to them in an attempt by the electric-car maker to turn a profit.
NYT

[SYDNEY] Tesla Inc asked some suppliers to return a portion of its payments to them in an attempt by the electric-car maker to turn a profit, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a memo sent to a supplier last week.

"Only costs that actually apply to Q3 & beyond will be counted," Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet late Sunday. "It would not be correct to apply historical cost savings to current quarter."

Mr Musk was responding to a post by Electrek that cited the Journal article and he didn't elaborate. In the memo, Tesla asked the supplier to return what it calls a meaningful amount of money from payments dating back to 2016, according to the newspaper. The note was sent by a global supply manager and described the request as essential to Tesla's continued operation, the WSJ reported.

It's not clear how many suppliers were asked to hand back money, though Tesla said in the memo that all suppliers were being asked to help it become profitable. Some suppliers who were contacted said they weren't aware of the request, the newspaper said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The US auto manufacturer declined to comment on the specific memo, but confirmed it's seeking price reductions from suppliers for projects, some of which go back to 2016, according to the report. Tesla called such requests a standard part of procurement negotiations to improve its competitive advantage, especially as it increases Model 3 production, the Journal said.

Tesla's Australia and Asia media office, as well as a spokesman and spokeswoman in the US, didn't reply to emails seeking comment on the Journal report.

It's not so unusual for carmakers to ask suppliers for discounts retroactively, and some Japanese automakers have done it before, said Tatsuo Yoshida, an analyst at Sawakami Asset Management Inc in Tokyo, who worked at Nissan Motor Co between 1983 and 1999.

Tesla probably has some leverage to gain suppliers' support, given that the type of parts it uses is probably a bit different from other automakers and it may even be the only customer in some cases, said Koji Endo, an auto analyst at SBI Securities Co in Tokyo. "If Tesla goes bankrupt, those suppliers lose everything."

BLOOMBERG

Transport

New Fiat Chrysler boss set to stay on course in post-Marchionne era

Ryanair says summer fares weaker than expected

Fiat Chrysler names Jeep boss new CEO

Scrap subways to make way for driverless cars?

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

SMRT to face S$1.9m in fines for 2 incidents in 2016 and 2017

Editor's Choice

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

BT_20180723_MRNIKKO_3508214.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF

Most Read

1 Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind
2 SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
3 SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded
4 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
5 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Hawker centre.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation rises to 0.6% in June, in line with expectations

ocbc.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained

Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: SembMarine shares fall after lower-than-expected Q2 earnings

Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Venture Corp shares jump 9.1%, queried by SGX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening