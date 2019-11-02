You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla battery fires catch attention of safety agency

Sat, Nov 02, 2019 - 1:53 PM

nz_tesla_021181.jpg
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has started to look into possible battery defects in Tesla sedans and SUVs after some cars spontaneously burst into flames. The development raises yet more safety concerns for the high-profile electric vehicle manufacturer.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PALO ALTO] The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has started to look into possible battery defects in Tesla sedans and SUVs after some cars spontaneously burst into flames. The development raises yet more safety concerns for the high-profile electric vehicle manufacturer.

The safety agency sent a letter, dated Oct 24, to a Tesla lawyer telling the company that it is evaluating a petition to investigate defects in battery software updates in its 2012 through 2019 Model S and X vehicles.

In the letter, NHTSA also asked the company for an accounting of software updates to the battery management system as well as other documents, including consumer complaints and any reports related to the car fires.

For Tesla, the urgency to address safety concerns is paramount. The company has faced claims that the lithium-ion batteries in its vehicles spontaneously combusted in at least three incidents. In August, Walmart accused the company of selling it defective solar panels that started fires on the roofs of its stores.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tesla and NHTSA did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment. But the federal agency told Car and Driver magazine that it had "received a defect petition regarding the battery management software in certain Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles" and it would "carefully review the petition and relevant data". Car and Driver first reported the letter on Friday.

SEE ALSO

Elon Musk says he is disconnecting from Twitter

In September, a petition to NHTSA sent by attorney Edward Chen, who is representing Tesla owners, said that Tesla battery updates in May reduced the vehicles' range by about 25-30 miles (40-48km). In its letter, the agency demanded information from Tesla to help it evaluate whether the battery updates were made to address the spontaneous fires.

Tesla has until Nov 28 to fulfill NHTSA's request or it could face fines up to US$111.6 million, according to the federal agency's letter.

NYTIMES

Transport

Ford is said to shift plans again for underused Mustang plant

White House will look 'very carefully' at Peugeot, Fiat Chrysler deal

Judge dismisses Uber lawsuit opposing New York vehicle licence caps

Nissan names new finance chief

Fixing delayed flights

Nissan names new finance chief, some managers to leave in latest shake-up

BREAKING

Nov 2, 2019 02:05 PM
Technology

Huawei moving on 5G while politics plays out

[SAN FRANCISCO] Major state telecom operators are rolling out 5G wireless advances in China as the country races to...

Nov 2, 2019 01:45 PM
Energy & Commodities

Pig deaths on Russian border suggest China's outbreak is spreading

[MELBOURNE] More than a year after African swine fever began ravaging hogs in China, the virus may be escaping along...

Nov 2, 2019 01:38 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong braces for 'emergency' protest call for autonomy

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong anti-government protesters are due to march on Saturday in what has been billed as a global "...

Nov 2, 2019 01:36 PM
Government & Economy

Asean summit: India's Modi seeks more on services to complete trade deal

[BANGKOK] Leaders from across Asia are seeking a breakthrough in talks on the world's largest regional trade pact as...

Nov 2, 2019 12:54 PM
Stocks

Draft rules issued to allow foreign companies to list in China from next year

[SHANGHAI] China's justice ministry on Friday published draft rules to allow foreign companies to list on the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly