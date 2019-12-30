You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla begins deliveries of China-made Model 3 cars

Mon, Dec 30, 2019 - 10:52 AM

WH_TESLA_231287.jpg
US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc on Monday began delivering Model 3 vehicles built at its Shanghai factory, marking the occasion with a ceremony during which 15 of its employees received cars they had purchased.
PHOTO: AP

[SHANGHAI] US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc on Monday began delivering Model 3 vehicles built at its Shanghai factory, marking the occasion with a ceremony during which 15 of its employees received cars they had purchased.

The event means the plant has started delivering cars to customers just 357 days after the factory's construction started, setting a new record for global automakers in China.

The China-made cars are priced at 355,800 yuan (US$50,000) before subsidies and Tesla had said it wanted to start deliveries before the Lunar New Year beginning on Jan 25.

The Shanghai plant is part of the Silicon Valley automaker's plans to bolster its presence in the world's biggest auto market and minimise the impact of the US-China trade war. Previously, Tesla imported all of the cars it sold in China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"From now onwards China-made Model 3 vehicles will start running on China's large streets and small lanes," Tesla vice president Tao Lin said at the delivery ceremony, during which Model 3s in colours including black, white and blue were handed over to customers. 

SEE ALSO

Tesla secures 11.25b yuan loans for Shanghai factory

REUTERS

 

Transport

Australian missing after he 'deliberately jumped' off cruise liner

Trans-cab files preliminary document for next year's IPO comeback

Turkey unveils first fully home-made car

People-moving tunnel to open in Las Vegas: Musk

China fines Toyota 87.6m yuan over Lexus price-fixing

Nissan picks exec vice-president Hideyuki Sakamoto as board candidate

BREAKING

Dec 30, 2019 11:08 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oilfield service firms have a bearish outlook for 2020 -Dallas Fed

[DALLAS] With their business outlook worsening, about half of oil field service firms plan to cut spending in 2020,...

Dec 30, 2019 11:05 AM
Transport

Australian missing after he 'deliberately jumped' off cruise liner

[WELLINGTON] A 62-year-old Australian man is missing off the coast of New Zealand after he was seen jumping...

Dec 30, 2019 10:56 AM
Government & Economy

China's 2019 retail sales to rise 8%: report

[BEIJING] China's retail sales are expected to increase eight per cent in 2019 to 41.1 trillion yuan (US$5.88...

Dec 30, 2019 10:52 AM
Banking & Finance

Asia Inc's debt level is rising again, but that's a good thing

[SINGAPORE] The financial gearing of Asia-Pacific's largest companies has risen for a second year following a period...

Dec 30, 2019 10:49 AM
Consumer

The French just aren’t quaffing champagne the way they once did

[PARIS] As President Donald Trump targets Champagne in an escalating trade tussle with Europe, makers of one of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly