Tesla CEO Musk accused in lawsuit of defrauding shareholders

Sat, Aug 11, 2018 - 7:16 AM

[NEW YORK] Tesla Inc and chief executive Elon Musk were sued on Friday by an investor who said they defrauded shareholders in a scheme to manipulate the electric car company's stock price, starting with Mr Musk's Aug 7 tweet that he might take Tesla private.

In a proposed class-action complaint filed with the federal court in San Francisco, Kalman Isaacs said the scheme was conducted in part to "completely decimate" short-sellers, eventually leading to an inquiry by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The class includes investors who bought Tesla shares as they were rising in the wake of Mr Musk's tweet. The share price later fell.

