Tesla drivers getting disgruntled in key European market

[OSLO] Tesla drivers in one of its biggest markets are getting increasingly disgruntled.

Norway's Consumer Council has seen a rapid increase in complaints coming from Tesla owners, it said in a report dated July 4. Customers have struggled to get in contact with customer service and several have complained about late deliveries, newswire NTB reported earlier.

The electric automaker is the fourth highest on a list of companies that the Consumer Council received complaints about in the first-half of this year. It was 24th last year, the council said.

A Tesla representative in Norway told NTB that they are working to increase their service capacity to cater for the large increase in the number of Telsas in the country.

