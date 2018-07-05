You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla drivers getting disgruntled in key European market

Thu, Jul 05, 2018 - 4:13 PM

file6uefecaaj1xtrgue2yc.jpg
Tesla drivers in one of its biggest markets are getting increasingly disgruntled.

[OSLO] Tesla drivers in one of its biggest markets are getting increasingly disgruntled.

Norway's Consumer Council has seen a rapid increase in complaints coming from Tesla owners, it said in a report dated July 4. Customers have struggled to get in contact with customer service and several have complained about late deliveries, newswire NTB reported earlier.

The electric automaker is the fourth highest on a list of companies that the Consumer Council received complaints about in the first-half of this year. It was 24th last year, the council said.

A Tesla representative in Norway told NTB that they are working to increase their service capacity to cater for the large increase in the number of Telsas in the country.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Grab-Uber deal ruled anti-competitive; regulator proposes fines, corrective measures

Provisional liquidators appointed for bike-sharing firm oBike

Renault and Nissan set two-year target to boost alliance

Airbus CEO says expects results from CSeries deal in time for Farnborough

Brazil plane-maker Embraer sees shares soar amid talk of deal with Boeing

Carmaker Jaguar says 'bad Brexit' would mean it could not stay in UK

Editor's Choice

BP_SGprop_050718_1.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice

BT_20180705_LKHORIZON5_3491248.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Horizon Towers back on collective sale market with S$1.1b reserve price

BT_20180705_KRWANDER5AS61A_3491355.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
4 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
5 MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

grabuber.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Transport

Grab-Uber deal ruled anti-competitive; regulator proposes fines, corrective measures

bp_hdb_050718_5.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices dip 0.3% in June from May: SRX

Jul 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Mapletree Logistics Trust, Alliance Mineral Assets, GP Industries, Koyo International

Jul 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Serial System CEO 'appears to be a person under investigation' in Taiwan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening