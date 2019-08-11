You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla electric car catches fire after hitting tow truck in Moscow

Sun, Aug 11, 2019 - 10:05 PM

[MOSCOW] A Tesla electric car caught fire after crashing into a tow truck on a Moscow motorway late on Saturday.

Footage of the incident on state TV channel Rossiya 24 showed the car by the side of the road engulfed in flames and thick black smoke. Two small explosions occurred within a few seconds of each other.

It was not possible to tell which Tesla model the car was and only the metal frame remained after the fire.

Tesla Inc stood by safety claims for its Model 3 earlier this week in the face of regulatory scrutiny, while documents showed the top US automotive safety watchdog issued at least five subpoenas since last year seeking information about crashes involving the company's vehicles.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Russia's RIA state news agency website posted a video showing the car driving in the left-hand lane of Moscow's ring road, known as the MKAD, before crashing into a tow truck parked by a safety fence that separates the carriageway from oncoming traffic.

The accident took place at around 2100 Moscow time (1800 GMT). The speed limit on the ring road is 100km per hour.

Tesla was not immediately available for a comment on the incident outside normal business hours.

The driver, 41-year-old Alexei Tretyakov, and his children were injured in the crash but escaped from the vehicle before it was destroyed by the fire.

REUTERS

Transport

Thai Airways Q2 loss more than doubles as revenue drops

Why climate change could make your next flight a bumpier one

China cancels flights as it braces for strongest typhoon of 2019

Huge power outage creates travel mayhem in Britain

Mahathir revives dream of Malaysian car brand, with help from Japan

Indonesia president signs new electric vehicle decree to bolster industry

Editor's Choice

BT_20190810_SUZANNE_3859783.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Life & Culture

Helping sports stars to bring home the bacon

nz_housing_100830.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Real Estate

Developers dangle higher commissions to clear less ideal units

BT_20190810_ABHOCK10_3859791.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

NetLink must move beyond household hook-ups for growth

Must Read

BT_20190810_IFC10NEW_3859513.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Brunch

Courting talent: Will Singapore remain attractive to the world's best?

BT_20190810_SUZANNE_3859783.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Life & Culture

Helping sports stars to bring home the bacon

BT_20190810_MAHATHIR_3859865.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Government & Economy

A celebration of Singapore's past and present

nz_housing_100830.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Real Estate

Developers dangle higher commissions to clear less ideal units

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly