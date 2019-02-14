You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla rolls out 'sentry mode' safety feature

Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 12:38 PM

AK_tesla_1402.jpg
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc on Wednesday launched a safety feature called "sentry mode" for its electric cars, as it attempts to make its vehicles more attractive to buyers.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Elon Musk's Tesla Inc on Wednesday launched a safety feature called "sentry mode" for its electric cars, as it attempts to make its vehicles more attractive to buyers.

The feature will be compatible with US Model 3 vehicles, followed by Model S and Model X vehicles that were manufactured after August 2017, the electric carmaker said.

When enabled, the "sentry mode" monitors the environment around an unattended car and uses the vehicle's external cameras to detect potential threats, according to Tesla's blog.

A minimal threat will be detected if anyone leans on the car, triggering a message on the touchscreen and warning that its cameras are recording.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For a more severe threat, like someone breaking a window, the mode activates the car alarm, increases the brightness of the center display, plays loud music and alerts owners on their Tesla mobile app.

The United States had 773,139 motor vehicles stolen in 2017 - the highest since 2009, according to data from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation. 

Last week, Tesla lowered the price of its Model 3 sedan for the second time this year to make its cars more affordable for US buyers. The Palo Alto, California-based company has been cutting costs as it looks to turn in profit this year. 

REUTERS

Transport

Renault scraps some 11m euros of payouts to jailed Ghosn

Gojek appoints consultant Lien Choong Luen as Singapore general manager

Sats Q3 profit up 3.5% on growth in food solutions, gateway services

ComfortDelGro ekes out 0.6% rise in profit despite poorer taxi, automotive engineering performances

Tesla's latest competitor is an electric three-wheeler

Amazon, GM in talks to invest in electric pickup maker Rivian: sources

Editor's Choice

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

file6zc5drg8eufud6cjlv.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore household per capita income slows in 2018

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
3 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
4 Positioning Singapore for future challenges
5 Singapore banks likely to post record earnings for full year 2018

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB expects Singapore to attract S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investment in 2019

AK_singtel_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q3 profit down 14.2% to S$822.8m

AK_cmfd_1402.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: RHB upgrades ComfortDelGro to 'buy'; CGS-CIMB, DBS maintain

Feb 14, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, First Sponsor, Jumbo, SATS, SunMoon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening