You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla shares inch closer to Musk's US$420 take-private offer

Sat, Dec 21, 2019 - 1:41 PM

nz_tesla _211248.jpg
Shares of Tesla Inc hit a fresh record high for the third straight session on Friday, and were just US$7 shy from the US$420 per share price at which founder Elon Musk sought to take the electric carmaker private more than a year ago.
PHOTO: AP

[BENGALURU] Shares of Tesla Inc hit a fresh record high for the third straight session on Friday, and were just US$7 shy from the US$420 per share price at which founder Elon Musk sought to take the electric carmaker private more than a year ago.

The recent run-up is a stunning turnaround for the shares, triggered by a rare quarterly profit in October, news of production ramp-up in its China factory and upbeat early deposits for its recently launched electric pickup truck.

The shares have climbed about 40 per cent since the earnings. At roughly US$74 billion, the company's market capitalisation tops by about US$20 billion that of the biggest US automaker by production, General Motors Co, and is nearly twice that of rival Ford Motor Co.

But the tweet in August 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private at US$420 per share finally cost Musk and the company US$20 million in fines each by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Wall Street remains divided, with 13 brokerages recommending "sell" or lower, and 11 rating the stock "buy" or higher. Nine have a "hold" rating.

SEE ALSO

Tesla Model 3 review: A taste of Tesla for S$276k

"Given the clash between Elon Musk's long-term goals/vision and the near-term fundamentals, Tesla stock is the ultimate sentiment pendulum," analysts at RBC Capital Markets wrote on Friday, hiking its price target by US$70 to US$290.

RBC is the 10th brokerage to boost its price target in the last 10 days, according to Refinitiv data.

Tesla's shares were up 2.2 per cent at US$413 on Friday, trading 46 per cent higher than Wall Street's current median price target.

REUTERS

Transport

United cancels 737 MAX flights into June

Pavilion Energy, Total unit sign binding deal to develop LNG bunkering in Singapore

Pavilion Energy, Total sign binding deal to develop LNG bunkering in Singapore

Australia watchdog warns large fines the norm after Volkswagen case

BMW and Daimler quit carsharing service in US, Canada

Philippines' Cebu Air orders 15 Airbus A320neo family jets

BREAKING

Dec 21, 2019 02:09 PM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan pressed by Senate Democrats on racial discrimination reports

[WASHINGTON] A group of five US senators sent a letter on Thursday to JPMorgan Chase & Co., asking it to explain...

Dec 21, 2019 01:26 PM
Technology

Twitter, Facebook target state-linked accounts made to manipulate

[WASHINGTON] Facebook and Twitter on Friday said they had blocked multiple government-backed manipulation operations...

Dec 21, 2019 12:54 PM
Banking & Finance

Swiss regulator orders independent probe of Credit Suisse spying scandal

[GENEVA] Switzerland's market watchdog said Friday it ordered an independent investigation into Credit Suisse's...

Dec 21, 2019 12:47 PM
Government & Economy

US builds full-fledged force for future space wars

[WASHINGTON] The United States met a mounting 21st century strategic challenge from Russia and China Friday with the...

Dec 21, 2019 12:08 PM
Technology

Alphabet's Pichai gets US$240m in performance-based stock awards

[BENGALURU] Alphabet's newly instated chief executive officer Sundar Pichai would receive a hefty US$240 million in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly