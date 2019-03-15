You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla to unveil Model Y SUV as electric vehicle competition heats up

Fri, Mar 15, 2019 - 9:04 AM

lwx_teslal_150319_33.jpg
Tesla Inc will unveil its Model Y electric sports utility vehicle on Thursday evening in California, promising a much-awaited crossover that will face competition from European car makers rolling out their own electric rivals.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Tesla Inc will unveil its Model Y electric sports utility vehicle on Thursday evening in California, promising a much-awaited crossover that will face competition from European car makers rolling out their own electric rivals.

Chief executive Elon Musk has said the compact SUV, built on the same platform as the Model 3, which starts at US$35,000, is about 10 per cent bigger than the sedan, will cost about 10 per cent more, and have slightly less range for the same battery.

Mr Musk plans to unveil the car and offer pricing and other details at a small event at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, outside Los Angeles, and it will stream it online starting at 8 pm PT (11 pm ET). 

Small SUVs are the fastest-growing segment in both the United States and China, the world's largest auto market, where Tesla is building a factory, making the Model Y well positioned to tap demand.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tesla has enjoyed little competition thus far for its sedans, but competition for electric SUVs is heating up as Tesla tries to master a new set of economics from the luxury line that made its reputation. On Thursday, ratings company Fitch warned that, despite Tesla's early lead, "incumbent carmakers have the ability to catch up ... thanks to their capacity to invest and their robust record in product management".

Tesla's targeted volume production date of late 2020 would put it behind electric SUV offerings from Volkswagen AG's Audi, Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz and BMW .

Shares of Tesla are down 24 per cent from a year high of US$379.57 in August, when Mr Musk tweeted that he was taking Tesla private.

That plan - later scrapped - ushered in an ongoing period of turmoil at the company, from Mr Musk's public battles with regulators, a flurry of securities lawsuits, cost cutting and layoffs across the company. Tesla two weeks ago said it would close most stores and use savings to cut the price of most cars by 6 per cent. Last week Tesla reversed course and said it would leave many stores open and raised prices back by about 3 per cent.

Mr Musk has promised an easier production ramp of the Model Y, since it shares about three-quarters of its parts with the Model 3 and would need only half the capital expenditures of the sedan.

The risk is "quite low" Mr Musk told analysts in January. Tesla would "most likely" build the Model Y at Tesla's battery factory in Nevada, he said.

Still, the Model Y, like all Tesla's models, has already seen pre-production delays. Suppliers were originally told that production would start on the vehicle in November 2019, sources told Reuters last year.

In October, Mr Musk said "significant progress" had been made on the Model Y and that he had approved the prototype for production in 2020. In January, he said Tesla had ordered the tooling needed to build the car.

REUTERS

Transport

China's customs is said to lift suspension on Model 3 imports

Boeing suspends 737 MAX deliveries as France probes black boxes

US joins other countries in grounding Boeing 737 Max

Boeing 737 Max crashes put US$600b order book at risk

'Positive signs' in Airbus-China talks, says French official

James Bond to drive electric Aston Martin in new film - media reports

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150319_1.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

lwx_HDB_150319_4.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Real Estate

PropNex calls for revisions in cooling measures

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Datapulse gets shareholders' nod to move into hotel investments

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Oxley call for trading halts pending announcements

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_150319_1.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

BP_cbd_150319_3.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Government & Economy

SMEs to be given help to digitalise and venture abroad earlier

BT_20190315__VITEEHAI15_3724539.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
SME

Local SME Tee Hai Chem sells 51% stake to German MNC, teams up to go global

BP_SGmsia_150319_4.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to suspend overlapping port claims off Tuas

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening