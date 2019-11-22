You are here

Home > Transport

Tesla unveils first-ever electric pickup truck

Fri, Nov 22, 2019 - 1:31 PM

AK_pt2_2211.jpg
Tesla on Thursday unveiled its first pickup truck, delivering on a promise by chief executive Elon Musk to build an electric version of America's favourite vehicle and one that threatens the heart of Detroit automakers' profits.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Tesla on Thursday unveiled its first pickup truck, delivering on a promise by chief executive Elon Musk to build an electric version of America's favourite vehicle and one that threatens the heart of Detroit automakers' profits.

At a launch event in Los Angeles, Mr Musk said the truck, which looked liked a futuristic armoured vehicle, will have a starting price of US$39,900 and a maximum range of 805km.

"We need sustainable energy now. If we don't have a pickup truck we can't solve it. The top three selling vehicles in America are pickup trucks. To solve sustainable energy, we have to have a pickup truck," he said.

Production is expected to begin in late 2021.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Musk earlier tweeted the design was partly influenced by the Lotus Esprit sportscar that doubled as a submarine in the 1970s 007 film "The Spy Who Loved Me".

SEE ALSO

Electric cars a major challenge for supermarkets, gas stations

The truck marks the first foray by Tesla, whose Model 3 sedan is the world's top-selling battery electric car, into pickup trucks, a market dominated by Ford Motor's F-150, along with models by General Motors, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

The pickup shifts Tesla more toward trucks and SUVs. The automaker has so far sold mostly Model S and Model 3 sedans, but also offers the Model X SUV and starting next year the Model Y compact SUV.

A focus on the high-performance end of the market is only natural given the success of Ford's 450-horsepower F-150 Raptor truck, which launched in 2009 and whose sales have since risen annually, according to Ford spokesman Mike Levine.

While Ford does not disclose Raptor sales, Mr Levine said annual demand is well above 19,000 vehicles and the No. 2 US automaker has never had to offer incentives on the model, which costs in the high US$60,000 range. Ford also offers the more expensive F-150 Limited, its most powerful and luxurious pickup.

Ford and GM are also gearing up to challenge Tesla more directly with new offerings like the Ford Mustang Mach E electric SUV as well as electric pickups.

Electric pickups and SUVs could help Ford and GM generate the significant EV sales they will need to meet tougher emission standards and EV mandates in California and other states.

The Trump administration is moving to roll back those standards, but electric trucks are a hedge if California prevails.

Demand for full-size electric pickup trucks in the near term may not be huge, however.

Industry tracking firm IHS Markit estimates the electric truck segment - both full- and mid-sized models - will account for about 75,000 sales in 2026, compared with an expected 3 million light trucks overall. The Tesla truck is not part of that estimate.

REUTERS

Transport

Manila-bound Philippine Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Los Angeles

Bombshell GM lawsuit has bribes, backdoor schemes

US grants final approval for expanded Delta, Air France, Virgin, KLM joint venture

Electric cars a major challenge for supermarkets, gas stations

BMW, Samsung SDI sign battery supply deal worth about 2.9b euros

LTA awards S$739.5m contract to build depot for Jurong Region Line

BREAKING

Nov 22, 2019 01:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: CDLHT property deals seen as positive with 'buy' and 'hold'

BROKERAGES are positive on...

Nov 22, 2019 01:24 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon up 0.62% on day

SINGAPORE stocks built on their morning gains as trading resumed on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index...

Nov 22, 2019 01:14 PM
Transport

Manila-bound Philippine Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Los Angeles

[WASHINGTON] A Philippine Airlines flight bound for Manila suffered an apparent engine failure on Thursday shortly...

Nov 22, 2019 12:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

SocGen's heads of Asia trade finance depart after Singapore bunker fuel losses

[SINGAPORE] Societe Generale's regional heads of trade and commodities finance for the Asia-Pacific have left the...

Nov 22, 2019 12:54 PM
Banking & Finance

Tycoon Richard Li's FWD ramps up dollar bond sales amid expansion

[HONG KONG] Billionaire Richard Li's FWD Group Ltd is boosting its dollar bond sales as it snaps up assets in South-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly