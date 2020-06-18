You are here

Thai 2020 domestic car sales could fall by 30-50% as virus hits demand

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 4:26 PM

Domestic car sales in Thailand may drop by 30-50 per cent this year from last year's one million vehicles as the coronavirus hit demand.
[BANGKOK] Domestic car sales in Thailand may drop by 30-50 per cent this year from last year's one million vehicles as the coronavirus hit demand, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.

Sales may be 700,000 cars this year if the outbreak stays under control in June or...

