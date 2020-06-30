You are here

Home > Transport

Thailand looks past pandemic to build US$9b airport city

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 3:05 PM

AB_airport_300620.jpg
Thailand is looking past the pandemic and pushing ahead with a 290 billion baht (S$13.1 billion) "airport city" aimed at creating a destination for travel and manufacturing, according to the head of the project.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] Thailand is looking past the pandemic and pushing ahead with a 290 billion baht (S$13.1 billion) "airport city" aimed at creating a destination for travel and manufacturing, according to the head of the project.

The plan is to expand U-Tapao International Airport in Rayong Province, where much of Thailand's automotive and petrochemical companies have plants and factories. In recent years, the airport brought in tourists from places such as China and Russia to the seaside city of Pattaya.

"It'll be the core of a new growth center and a hub for logistics and tourism," said Kanit Sangsubhan, secretary general of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office, which oversees the project spanning 1,040 hectares (2,570 acres). When completed, it will handle 60 million passengers and 3 million tons of cargo yearly, making U-Tapao one of the nation's three largest airports.

U-Tapao was originally developed in the mid-1960s to support the US military during the Vietnam War.

An initial phase of the redevelopment is due for completion by 2024, giving the aviation hub some "insulation" from the coronavirus-induced economic crisis and collapse of foreign tourism, Mr Kanit said in an interview. Thailand closed its borders to foreign travelers in late March.

SEE ALSO

Thailand to re-open bars and allow in some foreign travellers

However, a challenge is to get businesses to buy into the idea of a new aviation and logistics hub for Southeast Asia.

"The building of infrastructure is easy, but the hard part will be bringing companies and investment to the area," said Manoj Lohatepanont, director of Chulalongkorn University Transportation Institute in Bangkok.

Other planned features include a free-trade zone, an aviation maintenance center and headquarters for e-commerce and logistics companies. A high-speed train system is being built to connect the airport with Pattaya and Bangkok, about three hours drive away.

Construction of a new terminal is being handled by a consortium of BTS Group Holdings Pcl, Bangkok Airways Pcl and Sino-Thai Engineering & Construction Pcl. Operations will be managed by Japan-based Narita International Airport Corp.

Although the aviation sector has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Kanit expects a full recovery by the end of 2021 and forecasts a 1.5 percentage-point boost to annual economic growth from the airport complex's construction. This year, Thailand is on course for a record contraction of 8.1 per cent of gross domestic product.

The nation's economic performance has lagged the Southeast Asian region for a prolonged period. The airport redevelopment is part of a wider, 1.7 trillion-baht blueprint to expand advanced industry and infrastructure on the eastern seaboard, as a way of closing the gap.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Greece says it will not allow direct flights from UK, Sweden until July 15

At least 32 die in Bangladesh ferry accident

Boeing 737 MAX test flight takes off in Seattle

More domestic flights, interstate trains as India eases virus lockdown

Norwegian Air Shuttle cancels order for 97 Boeings

Airbus lowers output by 40% for 2 years as job cuts loom

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 30, 2020 03:13 PM
Government & Economy

246 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 6 in the community

[SINGAPORE] There are 246 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 43,907....

Jun 30, 2020 03:13 PM
Banking & Finance

Swedish fintech Klarna launches 'buy now, pay later' service in Spain

[BENGALURU] Swedish online lender Klarna, one of Europe's biggest fintech firm, is entering in Spain on Tuesday with...

Jun 30, 2020 03:03 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes up more than 1.3%

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index advanced more than 1.3 per cent on Tuesday after US and European markets...

Jun 30, 2020 02:35 PM
Energy & Commodities

Australia's top carbon polluter ties executive bonuses to emissions cuts

[MELBOURNE] AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's biggest carbon emitter, will partly link executive long term bonuses to...

Jun 30, 2020 02:28 PM
Energy & Commodities

Alaskan officials approve BP's sale of oil leases to Hilcorp

[ANCHORAGE, Alaska] Alaskan officials on Monday approved BP Plc's sale of its oil and gas leases in the state to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.