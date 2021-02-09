 Thailand targets 30% electric-car production to tackle pollution, Transport - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Transport

Thailand targets 30% electric-car production to tackle pollution

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 4:25 PM

file7edq90bmxg2o407tbfh.jpg
Thailand will target having electric vehicles account for 30 per cent of car production by the end of the decade, as part of efforts to tackle toxic air pollution.
PHOTO: AFP

[BANGKOK] Thailand will target having electric vehicles account for 30 per cent of car production by the end of the decade, as part of efforts to tackle toxic air pollution.

The government wants to "accelerate the use and production of electric vehicles, with national strategies focusing on the environment and air pollution solutions," Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said in an interview. Thailand already has an advantage by being a car-production hub and it's now time to focus on EVs, he said.

While the overall contribution from vehicles to pollution is much smaller than other sources like crop burning or forest fires, a survey commissioned by Nissan Motor Co showed that 91 per cent of Thais would buy an EV because of the environmental impact. The survey found 43 per cent of Thai non-EV owners would consider an EV for their next car purchase within the next three years.

Toxic Smog

Some of the measures to stimulate the domestic market and achieve the 2030 goal include encouraging the use of electric vehicles by state agencies, tax benefits and parking discounts for buyers, more investment incentives for companies, and developing charging infrastructure across the country, Mr Suriya said. The 30 per cent target will include cars, motorbikes and buses, he added.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Such initiatives would support continued growth of EV sales in Thailand, Allen Abraham, an analyst at BloombergNEF, wrote in a Feb 4 report. While the Thai EV market is still small, it showed "great resilience" last year despite the pandemic denting overall auto sales, Abraham said. EV car sales increased 1.4 per cent in 2020, while regular auto sales slumped 26 per cent.

Thailand's Board of Investment has already granted EV privileges to more than a dozen companies, including Nissan, Toyota Motor Corp, Mercedes-Benz AG, BMW AG, and Energy Absolute Pcl's Mine Mobility. In November, the government approved new incentives to boost production of EVs and its supply chain, including a three-year tax holiday for manufacturers of plug-in hybrid vehicles, and an eight-year corporate income tax waiver for battery electric vehicle makers.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

British Airways plans 2022 test with US sustainable-fuel maker

Fuel-cell truck startup Hyzon's SPAC merger includes US$400m investment

Tesla Singapore sales portal goes 'live'

Rolls-Royce to briefly shut UK engine factories

Chinese regulators call in Tesla over customer complaints

Focus on chip shortage hurting production as Japanese automakers report results

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 9, 2021 04:35 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished Tuesday with more gains following a record lead from Wall Street as investors...

Feb 9, 2021 04:33 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets steady at open

[LONDON] European stocks were steady at the start of trading on Tuesday after recent solid gains as the market focus...

Feb 9, 2021 04:30 PM
Life & Culture

South Korean boy with 43% gains is new retail trading icon

[SEOUL] Watching the business news first thing is a new routine for 12-year-old South Korean Kwon Joon, as he dreams...

Feb 9, 2021 04:20 PM
Government & Economy

Nearly 10,000 enrolled in SGUnited programmes since July

AS at Dec 31, close to 10,000 people have enrolled in SGUnited programmes: 7,200 under the SGUnited Skills Programme...

Feb 9, 2021 04:15 PM
Transport

British Airways plans 2022 test with US sustainable-fuel maker

[LONDON] British Airways is partnering with LanzaJet for sustainable aviation fuel as part of the carrier's plans to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tokyo: Nikkei index hits new 30-year high

Number of newborns in China drops 15% in 2020 as coronavirus weighs

Australia: Shares drop as investors await corporate earnings; NZ falls

Australia's Crown Resorts 'not suitable' to hold gambling licence

More expecting government intervention to cool Singapore's property market

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for