Thailand's new e-ferry service a step towards greener transport

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Bangkok
ENERGY Absolute - which is scheduled to open Thailand's first lithium-ion battery factory in the first quarter of 2021 - has launched an electric ferry service on the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, in line with the government's goal of reducing air pollution in the capital and...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes