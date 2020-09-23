The flight goes nowhere - and it's sold out

Get our introductory offer at only
Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei
IN AUGUST, Nadzri Harif, a DJ at Kristal FM radio station in Brunei, set foot in an airport for the first time in six months. The experience, he said, was exhilarating.
Sure, moving through Brunei International Airport was different, with face masks,...
