You are here

Home > Transport

Thousands rally to back Italy-France high-speed train project

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181113_SMLTURIN13UV8Y_3614985.jpg
Demonstrators in Turin showing their support for the TAV high-speed rail on Saturday. Supporters see the project as a potential source of growth for the Piedmont region and northern Italy.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Turin

TENS of thousands of people rallied in the north Italian city of Turin on Saturday to support a planned high-speed train line to Lyon that faced years of opposition, especially from environmental groups.

Between 30,000 and 40,000 people packed the city's Castello plaza, one of the largest in the capital of the Piedmont region, in the first large-scale demonstration in favour of the TAV Lyon-Turin railway.

The protest came after Turin city authorities, lead by the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S), in September approved a motion demanding a halt the project. The Piedmont regional government has ruled in favour of the TAV.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Italian and French transport ministers are expected to meet this week to discuss the project.

"Turin is closing itself off, this is why we thought we have to do something as citizens," Giovanna Giordano and Patrizia Ghiazza, two of the organisers, said. "Turin has come out onto the streets to say yes many times."

Supporters see the train project as a potential source of growth for the region and northern Italy.

The Lyon-Turin project would involve construction of a 57.5 kilometre tunnel between Maurienne valley and Susa valley, to cut travel time between the two cities to two hours from the current four hours.

Luigi Di Maio, political chief of the M5S, has called for complete renegotiation of the project, which he dismisses as a waste of public money.

France's Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne told the national assembly last week that the government remains determined to complete the project.

The EU has attempted to push the two countries to advance. The total cost of the tunnel is estimated at 8.6 billion euros (S$13.4 billion), 40 per cent financed by the EU, 35 per cent by Italy and 25 per cent by France. AFP

Transport

Raising yard capacity in downturn a tough call

Global consortium to bid for rail link in Thailand

Germany's vehicle rebound may be stung by trade tensions, China's slowdown

Air India ops director stopped from piloting flight after failing breath tests

Indonesia urges more training for pilots after Lion Air crash

Pioneering electric plane needs US$200m for final push

Editor's Choice

BT_20181112_JASHELL_3613760.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Consumer

Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

BP_PAP_121118_1.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Big test awaits 4G leaders as next GE nears

BP_MAS_121118_4.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
3 Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services
4 Thomson Medical seeks to spin off property businesses
5 Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

Must Read

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore _121118_50.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS sets out principles to guide use of artificial intelligence, data analytics in finance

doc72qe7tn00zbohu63ou7_doc6wj6wgoxvbn1ekcyx13e.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_GoJek_1211.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services

BP_Grab_121118_40.jpg
Nov 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Grab in tie-up with UOB for financial services in region

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening