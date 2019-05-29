Toyota may invest about 60b yen in China ride-hailing firm Didi: report

Toyota Motor Corp is considering investing about 60 billion yen (S$757.1 million) in Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

Japan's top carmaker was also looking to set up a new mobility-services company in China, The Nikkei said.

Toyota has made large investments in other ride-hailing firms such as Uber and Grab as traditional carmakers race to team up with disruptive tech companies.

