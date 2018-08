[TOKYO] Japanese car giant Toyota on Friday posted a record first-quarter net profit, but left its full-year forecast unchanged owing to concerns over global trade frictions.

The firm said profit rose 7.2 per cent to 657.3 billion yen (S$8.1 billion) in April-June, its highest first-quarter result. It maintained its forecast that for the fiscal year to March 2019 net profit would fall 15 per cent.

AFP