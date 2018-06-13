Toyota to invest US$1b in Grab, taking lead in latest financing round

Toyota Motor Corp has agreed to invest US$1 billion in Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab as a lead investor in the company's ongoing financing round.

TOYOTA Motor Corp will invest US$1 billion in Singapore-based Grab, in what is said to be the largest-ever investment by an automotive manufacturer in the global ride-hailing sector.

Toyota is investing as a lead investor in Grab's ongoing financing round, Grab said in a statement on Wednesday.

When asked about other investors in this round, a Grab spokesperson told The Business Times: "Toyota will be one of our lead investors for this round. We are not disclosing our other investors at this point but are excited by the quality of investors who are interested in partnering with Grab."

Notably, Toyota had in 2016 put money in Grab's rival Uber - whose South-east Asian operations were acquired by Grab in March - in a strategic investment. The investment amount was not disclosed. As part of its investment, Toyota would partner Uber to create a leasing programme for new Uber drivers and explore additional mobility services.

Under the agreement between Grab and Toyota, both players will strengthen and expand their existing collaboration in the area of connected cars - to drive the adoption of new mobility solutions across South-east Asia.

Grab will work with Toyota on how connected car services on the Toyota Mobility Service Platform – such as user-based insurance, financing programme and predictive maintenance – can enrich the Grab experience for drivers on the Grab platform.

Grab and Toyota will roll-out connected car services, such as telematics-based insurance, which could reduce the cost of insurance premiums for safer Grab drivers, said Grab.

Grab added that the investment will allow Grab to further expand its range of O2O (online to offline) services, such as GrabFood and GrabPay, deeper into the region.

One Toyota executive will be appointed to Grab’s board of directors, and a dedicated Toyota team member will be seconded to Grab as an executive officer.