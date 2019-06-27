You are here

Home > Transport

Toyota to invest US$2b in developing electric vehicles in Indonesia

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 11:30 PM

doc75z5audyk6dhrowgmha_doc75z45s1na6dfbrmidug.jpg
Toyota Motor Corp plans to invest US$2 billion to develop electric vehicles (EVs) in Indonesia over the next four years, starting with hybrid vehicles, Indonesia's coordinating ministry for maritime affairs said.
REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Toyota Motor Corp plans to invest US$2 billion to develop electric vehicles (EVs) in Indonesia over the next four years, starting with hybrid vehicles, Indonesia's coordinating ministry for maritime affairs said.

"From 2019 to 2023, we will progressively increase our investment to US$2 billion," Toyota president Akio Toyoda was quoted as saying in a statement released by the ministry on Thursday.

The Japanese carmaker said this month that it aimed for half its global sales to be from electric vehicles by 2025, five years ahead of schedule, and will tap Chinese battery makers to meet the accelerated global shift to electric cars.

The deal was agreed at a meeting in Osaka on Thursday between Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan and Toyoda.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Because the Indonesian government already has an electric vehicle development map, Toyota considers Indonesia a prime EV investment destination," Toyoda said in the statement.

He said Toyota would follow the government's EV plan by investing in stages, starting with the development of hybrid vehicles.

Monet, the self-driving car joint venture of Toyota and SoftBank Corp, separately told Reuters in June it plans to begin operating in Southeast Asia next year.

Indonesia, the region's largest economy, has plentiful reserves of nickel laterite ore, a vital ingredient in the lithium-ion batteries used to power EVs, and has been making a push to attract foreign carmakers.

Officials are betting Indonesia, which is already Southeast Asia's second-largest car production hub, can become a major regional player in lithium battery production and feed the fast-rising demand for EVs.

The country announced earlier in 2019 plans to introduce a fiscal scheme that will offer tax cuts to EV battery producers and automakers, as well as preferential tariff agreements with other countries that have a high EV demand.

Indonesian ministers told Reuters in December that Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Co plans to start producing EVs in Indonesia as part of an around US$880 million auto investment in the country.

Japan's Mitsubishi meanwhile announced in mid-2018 it would work with the Indonesian government to research infrastructure that could accommodate EVs.

Analysts are cautious however on how quickly Indonesia's EV ambitions can be carried out, as some of its lithium battery projects require complicated nickel smelter technology.

The ministry's statement on Thursday gave no details on how Toyota, which already makes batteries for hybrids and hybrid plug-ins, would implement its investment plans.

Toyota was not immediately reachable for comment, but said in June it would partner with China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) and EV maker BYD Co Ltd for battery procurement.

REUTERS

Transport

Nissan, Dongfeng in talks to form fleet-management venture with Didi

Airlines urge regulators to work together to return 737 MAX to service

Carmaker PSA to decide on new Ellesmere work after final Brexit terms

Air India plane makes emergency landing in UK after hoax bomb threat

India says present business environment not good for Air India sale

Ford to cut 12,000 jobs in Europe by end of 2020

Editor's Choice

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

nwy_Central Provident Fund_270619_5_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Stars shine at World's 50 Best
3 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia
4 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

Must Read

nwy_Tower_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to review 2019 growth forecast as trade war bites; weaker Q2 expected: MAS

doc75z1bcfc43spylcx6bd_doc728u9k5khypjqv44duq.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Property.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS

Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Government to invest S$40m in 5G innovation as a start: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening