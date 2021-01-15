You are here

Home > Transport

Toyota to pay US$180m to settle US emissions violations: government

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 7:07 AM

nz_toyota_150137.jpg
Toyota will pay US$180 million to settle charges it failed to comply with rules mandating auto companies report problems with vehicle emissions to authorities, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Toyota will pay US$180 million to settle charges it failed to comply with rules mandating auto companies report problems with vehicle emissions to authorities, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday.

"Toyota pays the price for its misconduct with a US$180 million civil penalty and agreement to injunctive relief to ensure that its violations will not be repeated," Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark said in a statement.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Singapore Airlines raises US$500m in oversubscribed US-dollar debt debut

AirAsia X shows court creditors' support for restructuring plan

Ghosn hid part of Nissan salary, feared being forced out of Renault

Norwegian Air to end transatlantic flights, seeks state help

New Renault boss plans leaner, electric future

AirAsia X shows court creditors' support for restructuring plan

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 15, 2021 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

France imposes 6pm nationwide virus curfew

[PARIS] The French government will impose a daily nationwide curfew at 6pm starting Saturday to combat a worrying...

Jan 15, 2021 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Magnitude-6.2 quake hits Indonesia's West Sulawesi

[JAKARTA] A strong, magnitude-6.2 earthquake struck the Indonesian province of West Sulawesi on Friday, the US...

Jan 15, 2021 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Merkel urges tougher shutdown over virus resurgence

[BERLIN] German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday called for tougher restrictions to contain the country's...

Jan 15, 2021 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

Biden to unveil US$1.9t economic plan as US recovery buckles

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden will unveil a plan on Thursday to inject US$1.9 trillion into the US economy...

Jan 15, 2021 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

North Korea shows off submarine-launched missile at parade: KCNA

[SEOUL] Nuclear-armed North Korea displayed a submarine-launched ballistic missile at a military parade in Pyongyang...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Doctor who declared Trump 'healthiest' president ever dies

Manhattan bargain hunters drive 94% jump in apartment leases

Yangzijiang inks deal for 30% stake in new Chinese LNG joint venture

Broker's take: Maybank KE raises TP for Wilmar on potential Q4 surprises

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for