You are here

Home > Transport

Traffic jams as French customs officials strike over Brexit

Mon, Mar 04, 2019 - 11:08 PM

doc74c27i9hvyq6x36aafq_doc74ajdoqz9ol2hs5u2dd.jpg
Long traffic jams formed Monday at French Channel ports after customs officers staged a work-to-rule strike to press demands for extra staff and more pay ahead of Britain's departure from the EU.
REUTERS

[CALAIS, France] Long traffic jams formed Monday at French Channel ports after customs officers staged a work-to-rule strike to press demands for extra staff and more pay ahead of Britain's departure from the EU.

Trucks were backed up several kilometres on roads leading to the ports of Calais and Dunkirk, an AFP reporter at the scene said, leading migrants seeking to get to Britain to try to board slow-moving vehicles.

"Customs officers are strictly applying the rules and reinforcing controls," David-Olivier Caron, an official from the CFDT union, said.

Some 300 customs officers are employed in Calais, and about 60 in Dunkirk, he said, adding that the work-to-rule operation was open-ended.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Trade unions want an increase in overnight pay, a danger allowance, and more staff to help with the extra work once Britain leaves the European Union, in theory at the end of the month.

The French government has announced the recruitment of an extra 700 customs officials, a number seen as insufficient by some unions.

Once Britain has left the EU "there will be stronger controls. Today you have a demonstration of what is going to happen," said Philippe Bollengier from the CGT union.

"Management is asking us to keep traffic flowing regardless of our duties so as not to interfere with inter-state commerce," he added.

The terms of Britain's departure from the EU are still being worked out ahead of a Brexit deadline of March 29, although an extension to that date is now seen as likely.

The leader of the Hauts-de-France region, which includes Calais and Dunkirk, told AFP last month that fears about monster traffic jams after Brexit were overblown.

"From our point of view, for the ports and the tunnel, we will be ready," Xavier Bertrand told AFP.

But Vincent Thomazo, a customs official from the Unsa union, said: "They are asking us for a very, very big effort and it's going to be a big effort to reintroduce a border with very little extra help."

Calais has long been magnet for migrants seeking to cross over to Britain.

Most try to stow away in trucks heading for Britain on ferries or trains, but more recently some have sought to cross the Channel aboard small boats, stolen from local fishermen or bought by people-smuggling gangs.

Over the weekend, about 100 migrants broke into the port of Calais and dozens scrambled aboard a ferry in an attempt to hide there until the ship got to Dover in England.

Authorities said they had detained 63 of them after a 12-hour search of the Danish-operated DFDS 'Calais Seaways' ferry.

AFP

Transport

German new car sales up 3% in February

Rolls-Royce scales back on joining fighter jet project with Turkey's Kale Group

Head of French carmaker PSA says Europe's CO2 cuts will threaten jobs -Le Figaro

Electric scooter sharing firm VOI raises US$30m for European expansion

Musk announces March 14 Model Y event as demand questions linger

China's car slump has dealers slashing prices, giving cheap loans

Editor's Choice

Mar 4, 2019
Technology

Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

BT_20190304_CCQUEST1_3712005.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Garage

Quest Ventures raising two new funds totalling up to US$120m

BT_20190304_PGQOO_3712452.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Qoo10 sharpens focus on S-E Asia

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 The Trump-Kim bromance: is the honeymoon over?
3 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
4 Legaltech and the law: How tech will change the practice
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend

Must Read

Mar 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses that take up EDG funding must commit to 'fulfilment of worker outcomes': Koh Poh Koon

w4.jpg
Mar 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing growth slows for sixth straight month in Feb

Mar 4, 2019
Government & Economy

New, updated schemes to support businesses, workers in digital economy: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening