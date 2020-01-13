You are here

Home > Transport

Trump to halt civilian drone programme over China tech concerns: FT

Mon, Jan 13, 2020 - 6:53 AM

AK_dt2_1301.jpg
The US government is planning to permanently halt its civilian drone programme due to the devices being made at least partly in China, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] The US government is planning to permanently halt its civilian drone programme due to the devices being made at least partly in China, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The Interior Department is considering halting about 1,000 drones after deciding that the risk of the drones being used by Beijing for spying was too high, FT said, citing two people briefed on the plans. 

Sources also told FT that Interior Secretary David Bernhardt has not signed an official policy but is planning to pull the fleet from action, with exceptions for emergencies like fighting wildfires and training.

The Interior Department was not immediately available for comment.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

Future of mobility: Some wild rides spotted at tech show

US winter storms cause 10 deaths, flight cancellations, power outages

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

China says it won't cut subsidies for new-energy vehicles

Mercedes-Benz to build smart brand cars with Geely in China's Xi'an: senior executive

Japan seeks Interpol wanted notice for Ghosn's wife

BREAKING

Jan 13, 2020 08:49 AM
Energy & Commodities

World's most precious metal leaves everything else in the dust

[LONDON] Palladium's great start to the year pales in comparison to its lesser known, but much more expensive sister...

Jan 13, 2020 08:44 AM
Government & Economy

Australia PM slumps in polls amid bushfire anger

[SYDNEY] Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's approval ratings have nosedived as he faces widespread anger...

Jan 13, 2020 08:43 AM
Companies & Markets

Koh Brothers to sell condo units in Van Holland to CEO's children

TWO family members of Koh Brothers Group’s executives will each buy a unit in the company’s upcoming freehold...

Jan 13, 2020 08:26 AM
Companies & Markets

AA Reit completes Tuas redevelopment project; estimated costs S$3m lower

AIMS Apac Reit (AA Reit) on Monday said it has completed a redevelopment project at 3 Tuas Avenue 2, and received a ...

Jan 13, 2020 08:12 AM
Government & Economy

'Historic time' for Northern Ireland, Johnson says ahead of visit

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed "an historic time" for Northern Ireland ahead of a visit to the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly