You are here

Home > Transport

Turkey unveils first fully home-made car

Mon, Dec 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM

file78l8gqs21g0nlsrjcyq.jpg
Turkey unveiled its first fully domestically-produced car on Friday, saying it aimed to eventually produce up to 175,000 a year of the electric vehicle in a project expected to cost 22 billion lira (S$5 billion) over 13 years.
PHOTO: TOGG

Istanbul

TURKEY unveiled its first fully domestically-produced car on Friday, saying it aimed to eventually produce up to 175,000 a year of the electric vehicle in a project expected to cost 22 billion lira (S$5 billion) over 13 years.

The project has been a long-time goal of President Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling AK Party as a demonstration of the country's growing economic power.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Mr Erdogan said Turkey aimed not only to sell the car domestically but also wanted it to become a global brand, starting with Europe.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We're all together witnessing Turkey's 60-year-old dream become reality," he said, referring to failed plans in the past to build a fully home-produced car. "When we see this car on roads around the whole world, we will have reached our goal."

SEE ALSO

Turkey ups reserve ratios for foreign currency deposits

Following his speech, a red SUV model of the car and another grey sedan one were raised onto the stage, sporting the TOGG label of the consortium that is building them.

Mr Erdogan said the charging infrastructure for electric cars would be ready nationwide by 2022.

Turkey is already a big exporter to Europe of cars made domestically by firms such as Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Renault, Toyota and Hyundai .

The new project, launched in October, will receive state support such as tax breaks, and establish a production facility in the automotive hub of Bursa in north-west Turkey, according to a presidential decision in the country's Official Gazette.

Five models of the car will be produced, the statement said, adding the government had guaranteed to buy 30,000 of the vehicles by 2035.

Mr Erdogan first revealed plans in November 2017 to launch a car made entirely in Turkey by 2021.

The consortium, called Turkey's Automobile Initiative Group (TOGG), was established in mid 2018 by five industrial groups: Anadolu Group, BMC, Kok Group, mobile phone operator Turkcell and Zorlu Holding, the parent of TV maker Vestel .

TOGG's CEO is former Bosch executive Gurcan Karakas and its chief operating officer is Sergio Rocha, former General Motors Korea chief executive. It said it would begin production in 2022 with compact SUVs.

In October, Volkswagen said it had postponed a final decision on whether to build a car plant in Turkey amid international criticism of an October Turkish military operation in Syria. REUTERS

Transport

People-moving tunnel to open in Las Vegas: Musk

China fines Toyota 87.6m yuan over Lexus price-fixing

Nissan picks exec vice-president Hideyuki Sakamoto as board candidate

South Korea builder takes control of Asiana Airlines for 2.5t won

Changi consortium snags airport management project in Indonesia

Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan killing at least 14

BREAKING

Dec 30, 2019 06:21 AM
Consumer

Nestle faces new coffee rival as Vietnam targets instant market

[HO CHI MINH CITY] After quietly supplying coffee addicts their daily fix for decades, Vietnam is preparing to take...

Dec 30, 2019 05:53 AM
Government & Economy

Dubai budget sets record spending to boost growth ahead of Expo 2020

[DUBAI] Dubai expects to substantially increase state spending next year to stimulate the emirate's economy and...

Dec 29, 2019 05:54 PM
Companies & Markets

Keppel Bay Tower to be fully powered by renewable energy from 2020

FROM Jan 1, Keppel Bay Tower will become Singapore's first commercial building to be fully powered by renewable...

Dec 29, 2019 04:26 PM
Companies & Markets

AEM acquires French test solutions provider for 7.5m euros

MAINBOARD-LISTED AEM Holdings is acquiring French semiconductor test solutions provider Mu-TEST for 7.5 million...

Dec 29, 2019 04:22 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux investor invites noteholders, unsecured creditors to offer debt at minimum 85% discount

AQUA Munda is inviting Hyflux noteholders and unsecured creditors to offer their debts for purchase at a minimum...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly