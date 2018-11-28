You are here

Home > Transport

Two Koreas study possible rail link as ties get back on track

Wed, Nov 28, 2018 - 6:45 PM

[SEOUL] South and North Korea will launch a field study on Friday to relink railways cut since the 1950-53 Korean conflict, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Wednesday, the latest development in improving ties between two sides technically still at war.

The announcement came after the UN Security Council granted sanctions exemptions last week following consultations between South Korea and the United States.

The survey would be a first step in an agreement to reconnect rail and road links reached by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at their first summit in April.

About 30 officials from each side are expected to take part in the 18-day study, which will include a 2,600-km train trip. They will inspect two routes in North Korea, between Kaesong and Sinuiju in the west and Mount Kumgang and the Tumen River in the east, which would ultimately be linked to the South, the ministry said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"After the joint survey, we will work on drawing up a basic framework for the project, additional research and design, and the actual construction would be conducted in line with progress on North Korea's denuclearisation," the ministry said in a statement.

US officials have been concerned that inter-Korean relations may be advancing too fast even as Pyongyang and Washington struggle to make headway in denuclearisation talks.

North and South Korea are technically still at war because the 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.

North Korea has for years pursued nuclear and missile programmes in defiance of UN sanctions. But the two Koreas moved to defrost relations this year.

Kim and US President Donald Trump pledged to work towards denuclearisation at their landmark June summit in Singapore, but the agreement was short on specifics.

REUTERS

Transport

Flight control problems reported before Lion Air crash: investigators

China transport ministry fines Didi executives in crackdown on illegal practices

‘Palace coup’ at Nissan was Japan Inc striking back, says fund

Faulty Lion Air sensor wasn’t fixed before crash, preliminary report finds

Indonesian investigators meet victim's families before release of first Lion Air crash report

Heavy rains lash Sydney, prompting chaos

Editor's Choice

BT_20181128_ALAINONG_3629051.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

BT_20181128_LESSON14_3629076.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!

BT_20181128_MRHIP28_3629101.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P rides hype of possible share deal

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
5 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended

Must Read

compact.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore needs new social compact to help 'the slow keep pace with the fast': Chan Chun Sing

compact.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's top jobs in demand for 2019 to be analytics, data-driven: Robert Walters

nz-condo-260919.jpg
Nov 28, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore completed condo, private apartment prices fall 0.6% in October from September: NUS index

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening