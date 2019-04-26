You are here

Home > Transport

Uber aiming for stock market debut value of up to US$90b: report

Fri, Apr 26, 2019 - 9:01 AM

BP_Uber_260419_35.jpg
Uber is aiming to make its stock market debut at a share price that would value the leading ride-share startup between US$80 billion and US$90 billion, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber is aiming to make its stock market debut at a share price that would value the leading ride-share startup between US$80 billion and US$90 billion, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Uber's keenly-anticipated initial public offering of shares is expected next month, and Bloomberg cited unnamed sources as saying it is considering pricing shares between US$44 and US$50.

The price set for the IPO will likely be influenced by interest expressed by potential investors when Uber pitches its promise on a "road show" that routinely precedes the event.

The price range reported on Thursday would value the company at between US$80 billion and US$90 billion, less than a US$100 billion Uber valuation that had been anticipated by some sources.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Uber filed documents on April 11 for its much-anticipated public share offering, which is expected to be the largest in the tech sector in years and a bellwether for other venture-backed startups eying Wall Street listing.

The filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission contained no specific pricing or timing for the market debut for Uber, which according to media reports was expected to raise some $10 billion.

Uber offers ridesharing in some 700 cities but has bolder ambitions to reshape how people and goods are transported with operations such as meal deliveries, freight, and electric bikes and scooters.

Uber may have throttled back its IPO ambitions due to a lackluster debut by US rival Lyft.

Lyft shares were priced at US$72 for the company's IPO in March, but were US$56.34 at the close of trading Thursday on the Nasdaq exchange.

AFP

Transport

Ford shares surge as US pickup sales stay strong

Air Canada says its 737 Max jets grounded until at least August

Tesla's Musk 'sees merit' in capital raise, vows profit in Q3 after large loss

Ghosn to walk free again after posting US$4.5m bail

Grab invests in Ninja Van, ramps up logistics network

Japanese court approves Ghosn's release on bail, rejects prosecutors' appeal

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_260419_1.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets only a month more on debt stay in absence of binding offer

lwx_the lilium_260419_6.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Real Estate

Developers finding it tough to locate showflats on project site

lwx_Ninja van_260419_7.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Garage

Grab invests in Ninja Van, ramps up logistics network

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 Genting has a tough act to follow in IR 2.0
5 Hot stock: Best World tumbles 9% after shortseller Bonitas' report

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_260419_30.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets letter of demand from Maybank for payment of S$509m, other amounts due

lwx_the lilium_260419_6.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Real Estate

Developers finding it tough to locate showflats on project site

Apr 26, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SGX, Venture Corp, Starhill Global Reit, Hong Leong Finance, Union Gas, Nico Steel

lwx_construction_260419_4.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Building maintenance and construction main sectors: CPIB

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening