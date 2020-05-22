You are here

Home > Transport

Uber has spent US$19m on coronavirus financial assistance for drivers

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 12:15 AM

[NEW YORK] Uber Technologies on Thursday for the first time detailed how much it has spent to support its ride-hail drivers and food delivery workers during the coronavirus crisis, which has battered the company and forced it to lay off thousands of employees.

The company said it had...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Japan to seek extradition of men arrested in US over Ghosn escape

easyJet to restart flights in June with compulsory masks

Emirates faces dilemma over A380 superjumbos in shrunken travel market

Loyalty programmes getting better as airlines fight to keep customers

Airlines caught unawares as India allows local flights to resume

US airlines step up safety measures in preparation for recovery

BREAKING NEWS

May 22, 2020 12:12 AM
Government & Economy

'Strong likelihood' US will need another aid package: Mnuchin

[WASHINGTON] The US most likely will need another injection of aid from the federal government, but officials will...

May 21, 2020 11:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Straco Corp swings into S$3.4m net loss for Q1, now on cost-cutting drive

MAINBOARD-listed Straco Corporation swung into a net loss of S$3.4 million for the first quarter, from a S$8.5...

May 21, 2020 11:05 PM
Government & Economy

73-year-old S'porean man dies of Covid-19; 448 new cases in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] A 73-year-old male Singapore citizen died of Covid-19 complication on Thursday.

May 21, 2020 11:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Sias asks Ying Li why it hasn't paid a dividend in 12 years

MAINBOARD-listed Ying Li International Real Estate said on Thursday night that giving shareholders dividends has "...

May 21, 2020 10:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Hatten Land gets more time to repay US$20m loan by pledging more shares to lender

CATALIST-listed property developer Hatten Land has been given more time to repay a US$20 million loan, but more...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.