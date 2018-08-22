You are here

Home > Transport

Uber hires CFO on the road to IPO

Wed, Aug 22, 2018 - 8:51 AM

doc71k2rtvejsmzgu7k5jd_doc71jzaecx0wpp11q9105.jpg
In this file photo taken on January 10, 2007 Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice-President of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Group, Nelson Chai, addresses a media conference in New Delhi. Uber on August 21, 2018, named Chai as chief financial officer as the smartphone-summoned ride service remained on the road to a stock market debut next year. Chai came on board from Chicago-based insurance firm Warranty Group, where he was chief executive, according to Uber.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber on Tuesday named a news chief financial officer as the smartphone-summoned ride service remained on the road to a stock market debut next year.

Nelson Chai came on board from Chicago-based insurance firm Warranty Group, where he was chief executive, according to Uber.

"I'm incredibly excited to bring on someone as experienced and thoughtful as Nelson," Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in a release.

"He will be a great partner for me and the entire management team as we move towards becoming a public company."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Uber, which operates in 65 countries and has disrupted local transport in many locations despite regulatory hurdles and resistance from taxi operators, has expressed plans for an initial public offering of shares late next year.

Mr Chai has more than a decade of experience at firms including CIT Group financial holding company and Merrill Lynch & Co, according to Uber.

"I look forward to working closely with Dara and team as we build on the company's strong growth and forward momentum," Mr Chai said in the release.

Uber last week disclosed that its second quarter loss jumped despite taking in more money, as it invested in scooters and other "big bets."

The San Francisco-based smartphone ride star reported it lost US$891 million on net revenue of US$2.8 billion, while overall bookings rose to US$12 billion.

He added that Uber is investing in "big bets" including restaurant take-away delivery service Uber Eats and "environmentally friendly modes of transport" including e-bikes and scooters.

The company, with a valuation by investors of more than US$60 billion, is also devoting resources to what it sees as high-potential markets in India and the Middle East, according to Mr Khosrowshahi.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20180822_VIPROPGU0H_3539109.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class

BT_20180822_NRSIA22_3539173.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Transport

SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul

Aug 22, 2018
Stocks

View, trade and settle in various currencies: SGX trials view-only prototype service

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
4 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
5 HDB value proposition improves as market awaits scheme details
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180822_NRSIA22_3539173.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Transport

SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul

Aug 22, 2018
Stocks

View, trade and settle in various currencies: SGX trials view-only prototype service

Aug 22, 2018
Real Estate

Govt to gather feedback on new housing initiatives: Lawrence Wong

BT_20180822_TRUMP22_3539107.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Fed should do more to help boost the economy: Trump

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening