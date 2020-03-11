You are here

Uber may temporarily suspend accounts of riders, drivers with coronavirus: report

Wed, Mar 11, 2020 - 2:39 PM

Uber Technologies Inc is considering temporarily suspending the accounts of riders and drivers who have tested positive for the coronavirus or have been exposed to it, CNN reported on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

The ride-hailing company said on Saturday it would offer compensation to drivers and delivery people diagnosed with the coronavirus or placed in quarantine for up to 14 days.

