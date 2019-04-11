You are here

Home > Transport

Uber seeks US$10b IPO, scales back value target: report

Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 6:37 AM

BP_Uber _110419_18.jpg
Uber is seeking to raise some US$10 billion in what would be the largest stock offering of the year, with details coming this week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
BT PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

[NEW YORK] Uber is seeking to raise some US$10 billion in what would be the largest stock offering of the year, with details coming this week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The global ride-hailing giant is seeking a valuation close to US$100 billion - an impressive figure but below some earlier estimates amid an ebbing of enthusiasm on growth and profitability, the report said.

The Journal said details of Uber's initial public offering (IPO) would be released Thursday and the market debut was expected in May.

The IPO comes after a mixed response to the market debut for Lyft, the main US rival of Uber.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Lyft shares rose on the first day of trading and then lost ground. On Wednesday, shares were trading down more than 10 per cent from the US$72 offering price.

The Journal, citing unnamed sources, said Uber recently provided documents showing a potential price range of between US$48 and US$55 a share, implying a valuation of between US$90 billion and US$100 billion.

These figures could change ahead of the market launch but would be below the estimated US$120 billion suggested by some investment bankers, according to the report.

Uber released financial data earlier this year showing it lost US$865 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with US$1.1 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based firm reported revenue of US$3 billion, a 25 per cent increase from a year earlier.

Chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi has promised greater transparency as he seeks to restore confidence in the global ridesharing leader hit by a wave of misconduct scandals.

AFP

Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

Rystad Energy expects crude under-supply for 2019 and 2020

Fund to help ship agency, harbour craft sectors with digital solutions

Singapore tops world maritime capitals ranking for 4th time

VW eyes buying big stake in China partner JAC: sources

Volvo exploring closer collaboration with shareholder Geely in China

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_110419_3.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

lwx_Societe Generale_110419_4.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

Most Read

1 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
2 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
5 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_110419_3.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

lwx_Societe Generale_110419_4.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

BP_Federal Reserve_110419_14.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve could go 'in either direction' on interest rates: minutes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening