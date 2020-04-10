You are here

Uber to distribute 'tens of millions' of masks in virus safety move

Fri, Apr 10, 2020 - 8:10 AM

PHOTO: ST FILE

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber said Thursday it planned to give out "tens of millions" of masks to drivers worldwide as part of its efforts to boost safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The global ridesharing giant said it shipped its first order of masks to drivers in New York City, which is the current US epicentre of the outbreak, and expects another half-million that will go other US cities.

The move follows updated guidance from health authorities in the US and elsewhere to use face coverings as an added protection against spreading the virus.

"We've ordered tens of millions more masks and expect them to arrive in other cities and regions around the world in the coming weeks," Uber safety vice president Gus Fuldner said in a statement.

"Supplies are limited and healthcare needs will always take priority, so global shipments will take time."

US economy purged 17m jobs amid pandemic

Uber, which has seen a massive drop in ridership due to lockdowns around the world, said it was obtaining the masks "from outside of the traditional healthcare supply chains" including from one company normally produces electronics.

The company said it was donating all of its N95 respirator masks, which offer extra filtering for medical personnel, to hospitals.

AFP

