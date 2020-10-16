Uber to invest over US$150m in partnership with SK Telecom's mobility business

Uber Technologies said on Friday that it will invest over US$150 million into a joint venture and partnership with South Korea's SK Telecom.

[SEOUL] Uber Technologies said on Friday that it will invest over US$150 million into a joint venture and partnership with South Korea's SK Telecom.

The companies said in a joint statement that SK Telecom plans to split off its mobility business unit and launch T Map Mobility, Uber commits over US$100 million in a joint venture with T Map Mobility, and Uber will also invest around US$50 million in T Map Mobility.

REUTERS