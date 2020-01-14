You are here

Home > Transport

UK budget airline Flybe in rescue talks

Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 6:32 AM

WH_Flybe _211067.jpg
Troubled British no-frills airline Flybe has held crunch talks with the UK government over a potential rescue, a source close to the company told AFP on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Troubled British no-frills airline Flybe has held crunch talks with the UK government over a potential rescue, a source close to the company told AFP on Monday.

Officials from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Department for Transport held weekend discussions about emergency funding, according to Britain's Press Association news agency said.

Flybe, based in Exeter in southwest England, employs about 2,000 people and is owned by a consortium led by Virgin Atlantic.

It carries around eight million passengers annually and flies to 170 destinations around Europe from its British hubs.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The loss-making carrier was a year ago bought by the 'Connect Airways' consortium, which also comprises infrastructure specialist Stobart and investment firm Cyrus.

SEE ALSO

Scoot beats AirAsia to be best low-cost carrier in Asia Pacific

However, Flybe, which said on its Twitter feed it would not comment on what it termed rumours or speculation, has since failed to recover in the face of weak consumer demand, fierce competition and a slowdown in Britain's Brexit-facing economy.

Although the United union urged action, the government made no comment but the consumer association Which? suggested that customers were very concerned over the airline's future.

Smaller airlines are also more exposed to volatile fuel costs and a struggling pound than their larger rivals.

Should it collapse into bankruptcy, Flybe would become the second British airline to do so in the last four months after the demise of holiday giant Thomas Cook in September.

Diana Holland of Unite said she hoped the government would intervene to show it had learnt the "lessons" of the collapse of another airline, Monarch, in 2917 as well as Thomas Cook.

Last February, British regional airline flybmi also went bankrupt, blaming high costs and Brexit turmoil.

Brian Strutton, general secretary of the British pilots' union Balpa, said he was worried about the carrier's future and potential job losses.

Aviation analyst John Strickland told PA that if Flybe does fail it would have a "significant impact" on several regional airports the company uses, notably Exeter and Southampton in the southwest and south.

But he forecast that government assistance would not likely be forthcoming.

Lawmaker Stephen Farry, who serves a constituency in Northern Ireland, said he feared that if Flybe disappears that would hit connectivity between the province and Britain and he would be taking the matter up with the UK's Department for Business.

AFP

Transport

Boeing's new CEO takes control with company's integrity in doubt

Grab offers Chubb travel insurance on its app

Car industry cautious as China starts 2020 with 2% sales decline forecast

New CEO tells staff Boeing must be 'transparent'

Ousted Ghosn seeks retirement benefit from Renault

Nissan examines possibility of breaking away from Renault

BREAKING

Jan 14, 2020 06:34 AM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records ahead of US-China trade deal

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged to fresh records Monday amid enthusiasm at the impending signing of the...

Jan 14, 2020 06:30 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil falls 1% as focus shifts to high US fuel stocks

[HOUSTON] Oil prices fell about 1 per cent on Monday as Middle East tensions eased and investors turned their focus...

Jan 14, 2020 12:23 AM
Government & Economy

Hardline Hindus protest huge Jesus statue

[NEW DELHI] Hundreds of Hindu activists affiliated to India's ruling party rallied on Monday to protest a planned...

Jan 14, 2020 12:13 AM
Transport

New CEO tells staff Boeing must be 'transparent'

[NEW YORK] New Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun told employees on Monday the company must strengthen its culture...

Jan 13, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

EU trade chief heads to Washington on truce mission

[BRUSSELS] The EU's top trade official heads to Washington on Tuesday on a sensitive mission to mend ties with the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly