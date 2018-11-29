You are here

Home > Transport

UK car production slides in October - SMMT

Thu, Nov 29, 2018 - 6:03 PM

file6uefo3z6ehslq8v9s6.jpg
Car manufacturing in Britain dropped 9.8 per cent last month compared with a year ago, hit by uncertainty around Brexit and market turbulence at home and abroad, an industry body said on Thursday.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Car manufacturing in Britain dropped 9.8 per cent last month compared with a year ago, hit by uncertainty around Brexit and market turbulence at home and abroad, an industry body said on Thursday.

The number of cars built in Britain fell to 140,374 in October, down 15,255 on a year ago, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said.

"The fifth consecutive month of decline for UK car manufacturing is undoubtedly concerning and, while a number of factors have been at play, there is no doubt that business and consumer uncertainty is having a significant impact," SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said.

Production for the home market dropped for the fifth consecutive month in annual terms, the SMMT said, although this represents only a small chunk of the market as most cars built in Britain are exported.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Overall, the number of cars built during the first 10 months of 2018 stands at 1,312,304 units - down 6.9 per cent compared with the same period in 2017.

REUTERS

Transport

Ready, set... Gojek takes off in Singapore, with app in beta form

Japan central banker mum on alleged involvement in Ghosn bid to shift losses

Ghosn arrest lays bare frustration at Nissan

Passenger traffic at Changi Airport up 4.3% in October

Volkswagen planning new North America factory for electric vehicles

ST Engineering's marine unit may land contract valued over S$200m

Editor's Choice

file6uc8666dx5214n8xkgqm.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all

BT_20181129_YOKAP29_3630196.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

King Albert Park strata mall to house cinema, more shops

file6va2 afp.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore's real estate investment market is No 2 in Asia-Pac: report

Most Read

1 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

Must Read

GOJEKxDBS Group shot_1.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Garage

Ready, set... Gojek takes off in Singapore, with app in beta form

AK_SGWorkers_2911.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore employment rates, income growth up; PMETs take longer to find work, more contract jobs

Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

YTL Land to launch freehold condo along Orchard Boulevard on Dec 1

Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Khazanah selling RM8.42b stake in IHH Healthcare to Mitsui in portfolio revamp

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening